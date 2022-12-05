Indonesia's Semeru Volcano Erupts Displacing Over 2000 Residents From Java Island

Semeru volcano in Indonesia has erupted and spewed a cloud of ash 15 km in the sky which has forced the evacuation of nearly 2000 residents living in the nearby area, said the authorities. The authorities have issued the highest warning in the area located in the east of Java Island. No casualty reports have been found due to the eruption of the Semeru volcano. In view of the recent eruption of the Semeru volcano, Indonesia’s transport ministry has said that air travel would not be affected, however, two notices have been sent to the two regional airports just to be cautious and vigilant.

Indonesia's Semeru Volcano

Indonesia has 142 volcanos with 8.6 million people living within 10 km of one and the world's largest population is living in close proximity to a volcano. Semeru is the tallest mountain on Java Island and erupted last year and killing around 50 people and displacing many from their homes. According to the disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), 1,979 people had been moved to 11 shelters and authorities had distributed masks to residents to protect them from the smoke, reported The Guardian. Earlier, the Japan Meteorological Agency had been on alert for the possibility of the eruption of the volcano which could have triggered a Tsunami. The volcano’s plume of ash had reached a height of 15km (50,000 feet), said the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The eruption in Jakarta which is located 640 km east of the capital has a possibility to be followed by a series of earthquakes in the western part of Java Island. Last month, that had killed more than three hundred people. Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, PVMBG has found that the level of volcano activity is at its highest and has issued a warning for the residents of Java island not to approach within 8km of Semeru. Further added that the hot ash clouds have drifted from the centre of the eruption to 19 km.