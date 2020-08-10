Indonesia’s Sinabung Volcano Erupts Spewing Gigantic Ash Column 3 Miles Into Air; See Pics

On August 8, the Sinabung volcano located at Indonesia's Sumatra Island violently erupted spewing ash and smoke 2,000 meters (6,600 feet) above crater into the sky. However, there were no casualties or damage to the property, Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said in a statement. Advisory was issued for residents to steer clear up to 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the crater and beware of the peril of lava, the agency report said.



An official, Muhammed Nurul Assori de Naman, was quoted as saying that The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazar Mitigation (PVMBG) has already warned the residents not to conduct any activity near the volcano. Further, it urged those in the Teran, Berastagi, Simpang, and Merdeka regions to wear masks to shield against ash rain, he added, according to the reports. Some 30,000 have abandoned homes due to constant fears of volcanic eruptions after it reactivated for the first time in 2010 in nearly 4 centuries. Between 2014 to 2016, as many as 23 lives were claimed from the lava injury.

[Indonesian men use their mobile phones to take photos as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the air as it erupts, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Credit: AP]

Active volcano still spewing ash

An official at the Mount Sinabung observation post, Armen Putra, reportedly said that a thick layer of ash covered several villages up to 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from the volcanic crater. The active volcano still spewing ash hampered the rescue operations. Prone to the regular seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the 2,460-metre (8,070 foot) tall Sinabung volcano is one of the 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, according to a report. There are innumerable volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin that comprises the Indonesian territory.

[Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the air as it erupts, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Credit: PTI]

[A car drives on a road covered with volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Sinabung, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Credit: AP]

