Indoor Plant With 8 Leaves Auctioned For Rs. 14 Lakh In New Zealand, See Picture

A "very rare" Indoor plant with just 8 leaves was sold for 14 Lakh Rupees (NZ$27,100) in New Zealand on Sunday (June 13) evening. The house plant is white variegated Rhaphidophora tetrasperma, also known as philodendron minima or "mini-monstera". The leaves are believed to have excellent variegation are off-white and greenish in colour. In line with vining plants, this houseplant uses its aerial roots to climb trees or trellises.

"Minima for a maximus!" wrote Trademe on Twitter. Minima for a maximus! https://t.co/aBnRlHvtiu — trademe (@TradeMe) June 14, 2021

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester told CNN that the plant was "the most expensive houseplant ever sold" on the auction site.

About Rhaphidophora tetrasperma

The mini monstera has an uncurled ninth leaf and it originated first from Malaysia and southern Thailand and was first discovered in 1893 by British botanist Joseph Dalton Hooker. The trade of this plant broke the previous two records of variegated minima which were sold for more than 5 lakhs while after that another plant, Philodendron Florida Ghost was purchased for over 8 lakhs.

Indoor plant with 4 half green & half yellow leaves sold for Rs 4 Lakh in New Zealand

In September 2020, a tiny indoor plant with just 4 leaves was sold for over 4 lakh (NZ$ 8,150) in New Zealand. This small indoor plant is a rare variegated rhaphidophora tetrasperma and is also known as Philodendron Minima. It has yellow variegation on each of its four leaves. In line with Ladbible, the unique colouring of the indoor plant sparked a bidding war on New Zealand's biggest trading website, TradeMe.

About Trade Me

According to the website, TradeMe originated in New Zealand in March 1999. Thousands of Kiwis visit Trade Me every day to get things done – from searching for their next home, car, or career to running their own business or hunting for a bargain. A young computer consultant named Sam Morgan started Trade Me after a frustrating experience buying a heater for his chilly Wellington flat. Sam was fed up with other websites that didn't cater well to Kiwis, and he reckoned he could offer something better. At the time, the concept was pretty strange – buying something you’d never seen, from someone you’d never met. In the early 2000s, viewing a car, job or property online was a foreign concept to most New Zealanders. Now it’s the norm.