COVID-19: Industrial AI Company Develops AI-enabled Social Distancing Detection Tool

To contribute to the fight against the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, an industrial Artificial Intelligence company, Landing AI has created a tool that can detect the social distance between people by analyzing real-time video streaming from the camera. Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, social distancing has been deemed as one of the most effective ways to break the chain of infections. In a bid to ensure people maintain distance considerably far from each other, major countries have also been put under lockdown and large gatherings have been banned.

The Landing AI's official statement read, “To complement our customers’ efforts and to help ensure social distancing protocol in their workplace, Landing AI has developed an AI-enabled social distancing detection tool that can detect if people are keeping a safe distance from each other by analyzing real-time video streams from the camera.”

Read - Sparring In Times Of Social Distancing: Not For Boxers Till Guidelines On Safety In Place

According to the company, the new AI-enabled tool can play a critically important role for people who are working at factories that produce protective equipment, technicians and other essential service providers that have to continue working. People can integrate the new software into the security cameras that monitor the environment at workplaces “with easy calibration steps”.

This AI detector is apparently designed to show if the highlighted person is safe to interact or not. Any distance that is less than acceptable distance amid these times will be displayed in red colour and the people will be joined with a line for emphasizing. The software would also give precautionary warnings if the social distancing rules are violated between people.

Many of our customers are still having to go to work in the middle of this #COVID19Pandemic so we created an #AI tool that we hope can help them monitor, measure, and alert #SocialDistancing in the workplace.https://t.co/dD3ZPO98iQ pic.twitter.com/HRzGsHqtaA — LANDING AI (@landingAI) April 15, 2020

Read - New Zealand Police Receive Over 1,200 Reports Of People Breaking Social Distancing Rules

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, after originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 245,254 lives worldwide as of May 3. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and has infected at least 3,507,784 people. Out of the total infections, 1,130,122 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - As Warmer Weather Beckons, NYPD To Enforce Social Distancing

Read - Javadekar Says 'social Distancing Is The New Normal', Lauds Lockdown Extension