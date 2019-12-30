Ingenious Father Gets Some Nap Time By Tricking Kids Into Believing He Is Posing

A Facebook post recently went viral as an ingenious father came up with a trick to engage his four children while he enjoyed a peaceful quick nap. Monica Weber, the mother, had gone out shopping when the ingenious plan came into action. In the Facebook post, Weber wrote that when she returned from her shopping trip she saw her four children sitting quietly on the floor and sketching their father while he was all curled up with a blanket on the couch.

One could see in the picture that the father was enjoying the nap while his kids thought he was posing for them so that they could sketch him. In the caption, Weber wrote, “I'm pretty sure he's the most brilliant man I've ever known. He has them doing "realism art" while he "poses" AKA naps”. She further also wrote that the father told his kids that the one with the best sketch would get chocolate, however, she wrote in the caption, “The winner gets chocolate, but let's be honest, Michael is the one winning lmao”

The post soon became an internet sensation as netizens were quite impressed with the father's idea. The post has already received thousands of likes and comments. It has also been shared approximately 36,000 times. One facebook user wrote, “When you ask how come to our son always behaves for me but not for you... this is the kinda s**t I'm pulling”. Another user commented, “Give that dad a medal! Why didn’t I think of this?”.

Woman tricks son by cutting out life-sized cardboard of herself

While the father of four came up with a perfect idea to keep his kids busy, in another ingenious idea, a Japenese woman came up with a perfect solution by cutting out life-sized cardboard of herself to prevent her one-year-old son from crying every time she steps out of the room. An internet user took to twitter to share multiple pictures of the life-sized cardboard cutouts of the woman that was placed across the house to trick the boy into believing that she was there. There were even photos and videos which were shared to establish just how successful the plan was.

