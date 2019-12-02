Injured Seal Pup Dies After People Scare It While Taking Selfies

A grey seal that washed on the British shores has been suffering from serious injuries in one of its fins, died after getting scared by people taking selfies. The seal had a fractured bone after a shoal of fish cut through it.

The injured grey seal was first seen at the West Bexington, Dorset. The seal was in a bad condition and had to return back to the waters after a group of people scared the animal while taking selfies. After a few hours, when most of the people were left, the seal again came back to the shore. This time, the pup was spotted by the people who informed the RSPCA.

The pup died at the RSPCA’s centre at West Hatch, near Taunton, Somerset. A local wildlife expert, Derek Davey told the international media that he took care of the baby seal initially, but the seal died due to delay in the treatment and was suffering from severe pains for long. He further added that the people taking selfies and photos of the seal, made it go back into the waters. Fortunately, the seal came ashore hours later, however, the seal would have suffered death even if it would have rescued earlier.

According to the RSPCA, the seal suffered infection in its bones and was under-weight. One of the spokespeople for the charity said that the doctors did medicate the wounds however the infection was deep inside the bones, therefore they decided to let the seal die considering its injuries, pain and the suffering of the seal which would have persisted even in the future.

Increase in seal deaths

Approximately 300 Arctic ice seals are found dead on Alaska beaches since last summer as reported by the federal officials. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that the ice seals die-off an 'unusual mortality event', a designation which the administration use allows extra resources that help them determine the cause. According to the reports, 282 seal carcasses have been found since June 2018. However, the carcasses only account for a small fraction of the total number of dead seals, as the majority of stricken animals would sink after dying or they never make it to the shore.