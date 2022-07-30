Injury-count In Sickening On-camera Video Panel Crash During Hong Kong Concert Rises To 5

The injury count has risen to five in the Hong Kong concert incident where an LED screen crashed down onto the stage in the middle of the show on Thursday, July 29. The initial report suggested two dancers sustained injuries while performing with 'Cantopop boy band Mirror.' The video clips of the incident showed band members performing when a massive LED screen fell on one dancer before toppling onto others. Following the incident, the injured performers were rushed to the hospital where the condition of a dancer is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong leader John Lee has promised a thorough investigation into the tragedy and a revision of safety standards for upcoming performances. He further stated that the government would make all the necessary travel arrangements for the family of one of the injured dancers, who wish to come to Hong Kong from Canada. Meanwhile, Concert organizer MakerVille stated that he was "deeply saddened" by the incident and promised to cooperate with authorities in the probe. “If we find anything suspicious, or if any person or unit is involved in misconduct, we will immediately report it to the police,” he said in a statement, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

#BREAKING: A live performance by Hong Kong boy band Mirror was cut short after a screen fell and struck dancers below, at least 2 injured. pic.twitter.com/cTnLxSNhAt — X-Money (@TheRealXMoney) July 28, 2022

The organizers cancel all other remaining shows

According to reports, tens of thousands of fans purchased tickets for the fourth of Mirror's 12 scheduled concerts, which took place on Thursday. Releasing a joint statement, concert organisers Music Nation and MakerVille apologised after the accident and informed about cancelling all the remaining shows in the country. They said that investigation will be carried out to find the cause of the accident. Furthermore, the organizers also stated that they will announce details regarding the refund of tickets at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Kevin Yeung, the secretary for culture, sports, and tourism, said that the Hong Kong government has taken a serious note of the incident and would soon launch a thorough investigation. "We will do research to find out whether the steel cable broke due to an operational or material problem. It cannot currently be concluded at this stage,” Yeung told reporters. Notably, the video of the incident has been making rounds on social media and people have expressed shock over the occurrence.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP