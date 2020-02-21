INS Jamuna Conducting Joint Hydrographic Operations Off Sri Lanka

The Indian Navy Hydrographic Survey Ship, INS Jamuna carried out a Joint Hydrographic Survey off the South-West coast of Sri Lanka with several other survey activities after it started on February 6. The survey which, according to the official press release, is ongoing is being carried out with a team of Sri Lankan Navy hydrographers, including officers and sailors. In the span of the last ten days, the INS Jamuna has undertaken activities as part of the Foreign Cooperation Survey along with Sri Lanka.

A detached survey camp comprised of Indian and Sri Lankan Navy has reportedly been undertaking observation round the clock. The same camp is also tasked for fixation of navigational aids and delineation of high water line. Ships helicopter were also used for the survey operations.

#BridgesofFriendship #IndianNavy's Sandhayak class hydrographic survey ship, INS Jamuna (J16) mission deployed to carry out joint hydrographic survey off the west coast of Sri Lanka, covering the sea area from Colombo to Galle @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/ONVYXCT4ZR — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 1, 2019

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) ‘Jamuna’ arrived at the port of Colombo today and she was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions. @MFA_SriLanka @indiannavy @SLinIndia #SriLanka #lka #India #Jamuna pic.twitter.com/ik4zPvLMeE — The Sri Lanka Navy (@srilanka_navy) February 6, 2020

INS Jamuna

The INS Jamuna is precisely a hydrographic survey ship in the Indian Navy under the Southern Naval Command. It is equipped with a helicopter, a Bofors 40 mm gun, four survey motor boats, two small boats. Furthermore, the ship also has the distinction of being associated with relief work during the Gujrat earthquake, Tsunami 2004, along with Operation Vijay at the time of the Kargil War. The Indian ship has also been awarded a Mention in Dispatches. The ship which was commissioned into the Naval service at Kochi in 1991 was built by state-run Goa Shipyard Limited.

