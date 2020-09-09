INS Nireekshak In Mauritius Joins The Mission To Search Sunken Tug Sir Gaetan Duval

Indian Navy Ship Nireekshak joined the National Coast Guard of Mauritius in search of the Mauritius Port Authority Tug Sir Gaetan Duval. According to a press release, the diving team confirmed the location of the wreck on September 3 undertaking underwater filming which was shared with Mauritius authorities.

The search continues

As per the release, “The tug was towing a barge to convey equipment being used for pollution control from the MV Wakashio oil spill, before rough weather caused a collision of the tug with the barge causing it to sink”. The request for diving assistance was received by the High Commission of India at Mauritius. It said, “The ship's specialised diving team conjoined rescue efforts with the National Coast Guard. So far, no oil spill has been observed from the sunken tug and salvage operations are underway." INS Nireekshak was conducting EEZ surveillance due to the request from the Government of Mauritius. However, he was diverted back after this.

According to the reports by ANI, the operations were carried out on September 3 and 4. The operations used High Definition underwater cameras to identify the location in 18 metres of depth. The release said, “In addition to the assessment of damage incurred by the sunken tug, underwater videography and photography was also carried out by the specialist divers and handed over to the Mauritius authorities to facilitate further investigation”.

India helps Mauritius

Moreover, India has also sent an IAF plane with a 10-member Technical Response Team to help Mauritius in its ongoing oil spill containment and salvage operations. National Crisis Committee of Mauritius, in a statement, said, "At around 4.30 pm, a major detachment of the vessel's forward section was observed." India has also sent 30 tonnes of specialised equipment in an effort to help authorities and volunteers in Mauritius with the salvage, clean-up and containment of the oil spill. As per reports, the equipment and the team have already landed on the island nation via an Indian Air Force aircraft.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth declared a ‘state of environmental emergency’ as the grounded Japanese vessel started to leak fuel into the waters earlier this month. According to international media reports, Jugnauth called the satellite images of oil spill ‘very sensitive’. Mauritius even appealed to France for help and said that the spill ‘represents danger’ for the country that heavily relies on tourism and has been hit hard by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. The ship was reported to have been carrying nearly 3,800 tonnes of low-sulphur fuel oil, 207 tonnes of diesel, and 90 tonnes of lube oil.

