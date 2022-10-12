INS Tarkash Represents India At Trilateral Maritime Exercise IBSAMAR; Reaches South Africa

INS Tarkash has reached Port Elizabeth in South Africa to participate in the seventh edition of IBSAMAR. IBSAMAR is a joint multinational maritime exercise. The nations that participate in this trilateral maritime exercise are India, Brazil and South Africa. The maritime exercise began on October 10 and ended on October 12, as per a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

"The Indian Navy is represented by the Teg class-guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, a Chetak helicopter and the personnel from the Marine Commando Force (MARCOS)," read the statement released by India's Defence Ministry. This is the seventh iteration of the trilateral maritime naval exercise. The maritime exercise includes professional exchanges such as VBSS/cross boarding lectures, fire-fighting drills, damage control drills and interaction amongst the special forces of all the three nations.

IBSAMAR's goal

The goal of the joint maritime exercise is strengthening maritime security, promoting joint operational training and enhancing interoperability amongst the three naval forces to meet the challenge of common maritime threats. The sixth edition of the IBSAMAR was held back in 2018, from 1st of October to 13th of October. The sixth edition was held in South Africa's Simons Town. The Indian Navy was represented by INS Tarkash and INS Kolkata. The Brazilian Navy was represented by BNS Barroso and the South African Navy was represented by SAS Amatola, SAS Protea and SAS Manthatis.

The fifth edition of IBSAMAR was held in Goa, India during the year 2016. The maritime exercise was carried out on India's western coast from February 19 to February 29. The Indian Navy was represented by INS Mumbai, INS Trishul and INS Shalki. The Brazilian Navy was represented by BNS Amazonas and the South African Navy was represented by SAS Spioenkop. The trilateral maritime exercise started in 2008 to promote strategic relationship between India, Brazil and South Africa, three democracies in three different countries. India, Brazil and South Africa are also members of BRICS.

Brazil is an important player in the Western hemisphere. Recently, India's External Affairs Minister travelled to the country to develop closer bilateral ties between the two nations.

Image: ANI