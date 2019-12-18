Instagram To Expand Its Fact-checking Program Globally To Combat Misinformation

The leading social media giant Instagram announced yesterday that it’s fact-checking programme is going global. It added that it is allowing 45 third party organisation to review and label false information on the platform. The expanded initiative comes as criticism of Facebook's fact-checking program has intensified.

Labelled as false

The photo-sharing giant started fact-checking in the US earlier this year after a pair of 2018 reports commissioned by Senate Intelligence Committee highlighted Russian actors’ efforts to target voters on Instagram. Facebook will also be further integrating fact-checking efforts across its flagship product and Instagram which means anything labelled false by fact-checkers on Facebook, will now also be labelled as false on Instagram. “We want you to trust what you see on Instagram,” the company said in a blog post announcing the changes.

Paul M Barrett, a New York University professor who authored a report on the ways disinformation could alter the 2020 elections in his report, revisited Instagram to develop a clearer strategy to address falsehoods ahead of the elections. Though misinformation on Instagram did not receive much scrutiny in the immediate aftermath of 2016 elections as experts majorly focused on the roles played by Facebook and Twitter campaigns, things have altered over time. Experts like Barrett warn that Instagram has become a prime target for bad actors as the social networking site has grown in the past year and is extremely popular amongst young users. The company’s visually focussed interface also lends itself to memes, photos and videoes.

Instagram’s initiative also has some limitations. Posts and ads from politicians will be exempt from Instagram's global fact-checking program as they are on Facebook. Also, even when fact-checkers identify a post as false, it will still usually remain available on Instagram though the company will reduce the distribution of the post on the service and will prevent it from appearing in the explore or hashtag pages. Instagram has been trying to catch Facebook’s fact-checking initiative but in fact, Facebook's approach itself has been far from perfect, and it’s likely that Instagram could face many of the same pitfalls as it borrows heavily from its parent network.

