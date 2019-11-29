Instagram working to get things back up after users report outage

Social media giant Facebook and one of its social media branches Instagram faced outage all over the world on November 28. Instagram took note of the problem and acknowledged it on Twitter on Thanksgiving and added that they are working on getting things back up for a smooth user experience.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

Instagram's parent company Facebook stated that the problem cropped up due to an issue in one of their central software systems as users from different parts of the world were unable to load pages, post anything on Facebook and watch stories on Instagram. However, there were some problems with Facebook messenger too.

According to reports, Instagram suffered its worst outage in central Europe with #InstagramDown one of the top hashtags on Twitter in the United Kingdom.

These intermittent outages prompted a few users on Twitter to share their reactions in relation to the problems.

One user said that the social media giants were trying to force them to interact with family members.

Another user tried to add humour to the situation by stating the sequence of events that made him/her aware of the problem.

One person mentioned that Instagram had been crashing for the past few months and added that Twitter never stared at an outage.

Services restored

Facebook restored services to its main social network and Instagram. A representative of the social media company said that the problem had been resolved and the services were back up 100% and apologised for the inconvenience caused to everyone. Instagram went on to share the news in a hilarious way on Twitter.

Gobble gobble, we back. We apologize for the inconvenience and wish a #HappyThanksgiving to those who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/nUl0fq9bup — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

Facebook and its social media branches Whatsapp and Instagram have all been subject to severe outages in March 2019, with reasons being blamed on server configuration.

(With inputs from agencies)