Intel Releases Top Salary Band, 1 In 4 White Men, Under 10% Black Employees

As tech giant Intel released data on employee pay information, the data showed that 41 of 52 employees at the top salary band making more than $208,000 in a year were men and 37 out of those were white. According to reports, the released data showed that 1 in 4 white employees at Intel featured in the top salary band whereas less than 10 per cent of black employees featured in that bracket.

Date will help to acknowledge setbacks

The tech giant's chief diversity officer Barbara Whye said that the releasing of the pay information data will help the company in terms of transparency and enable them to acknowledge their setbacks and celebrate their progress as a company. She further added that Intel wants to be in the forefront by increasing the level in terms of transparency for themselves and their counterparts.

Whye said that Intel was also aware of the fact that it needs better representation of women in top leadership positions in the US and across the world. She acknowledged the fact that there is a women are underrepresented in relation to their designation on executive and director levels. Addressing the issue, Whye said that such things can be prevented and the company is including evaluation in terms of leadership progression to ensure women and underrepresented groups have a chance to climb up in the corporate hierarchy.

According to reports, many employers are apprehensive of releasing the EEO-1 form which only goes on to collect US demographic data but not pay. It was said that these companies felt that such a thing would bring them under the spotlight in a negative way or that their data will be misinterpreted.

However, when Barack Obama was the President, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) asked all companies with a workforce of 100 or more employees to submit data giving details about US employees by race and gender on the basis of 10 job categories. Experts were of the opinion that the collection of data was done to reveal potential disparities in pay structure but corporate leaders said that this data did not show employee positions and it was costly in terms of procurement of data.

(With inputs from agencies)