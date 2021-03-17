International Airline Industry Starts Trial Of Travel Pass Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has initiated the trial run of its Travel Pass mobile application, specifically designed for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Travel Pass application is meant to make international travel safe and secure, and most importantly encourage passengers across the world to have greater confidence while travelling by air amid the health crisis. Several global airlines have partnered with IATA to test the latest Travel Pass application, which currently runs on Apple’s iOS.

Singapore Airlines is the first global carrier to start the trial run of IATA’s Travel Pass. Singapore Airlines started testing the app with passengers travelling from Singapore to London from March 15, 2021. Qatar Airways, Gulf Air, RwandAir, Malaysia Airlines, ANA, Air Serbia, Thai Airways, Etihad, and Emirates are some of the other airlines to start trials of IATA’s Travel Pass.

“The IATA Travel Pass is gaining momentum. This trial, the first in the Americas, will provide valuable input and feedback to improve the Travel Pass program. This is an important step in enabling international travel during the pandemic, giving people the confidence that they are meeting all COVID-19 entry requirements by governments. We are proud to be working with Copa Airlines and the government of Panama on this vital trial,” Nick Careen, IATA Senior Vice President for Airport, Passenger, Cargo and Security, said in a statement. READ | Risk of COVID-19 transmission inflight low, suggests IATA's new research

What is IATA's Travel Pass?

The IATA Travel Pass will contain information such as registry for testing and vaccination centres to make it more convinient for passengers to take a COVID-19 test or vaccination upon arrival. The platform will also allow labs and vaccination centres to share results and vaccine certificates with travellers. This will allow the flow of necessary information amongst all stakeholders without making much physical contact, which is vital during the pandemic.

Several countries and territories are also contemplating making vaccine certificates mandatory for travellers. The idea of vaccine certificates has garnered huge attention in the past couple of weeks. The certificate would provide proof of vaccination where they are required, especially while travelling abroad. So far, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not approved the use of vaccine certificates for entering another country.