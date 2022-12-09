International Anti-Corruption Day 2022: Know History, Significance And This Year's Theme

Every year, International Anti-Corruption Day is observed globally on December 9 to raise awareness about corruption and ways to combat and prevent it. The day was created by the United Nations Conventions against Corruption on October 31, 2003, and since then, December 9 is observed as International Anti-Corruption Day. All countries are affected by corruption, which is why it is considered a complex social, political, and economic issue because no country, region, or community is immune to it.

"Corruption undermines democratic institutions, slows economic development, and contributes to governmental instability," wrote the United Nations on its website.

International Anti-Corruption Day History

The UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 58/4 on October 31, 2003, designating December 9 as International Anti-Corruption Day. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is also a part of it as it serves as the secretariat of the Convention's Conference of States Parties. It is the first universally binding anti-corruption treaty created by the United Nations Convention against Corruption with the agreement of 186 parties and 140 signatories. The treaty consists of a comprehensive set of policies and laws that any country may use to enhance its regulatory organisations to fight against corruption. These initiatives are led by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UNODC. This year, the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) is observing the 20th anniversary of World Anti-Corruption Day.

International Anti-Corruption Day Theme

Every year International Anti-Corruption Day 2022 is observed under different themes, and this year's theme is "Uniting the world against corruption." This day also seeks to emphasise the connection between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development.

International Anti-Corruption Day Significance

The day is important as it raises awareness against the corruption that exists in all parts of society, in every region, and in every community across the world. Notably, this day is also significant as it reminds us that people must raise their voices against corruption, as it is their right and responsibility. Corruption can only be eliminated through cooperation and efforts toward creating safer and more sustainable societies. It is the responsibility of the states, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement, the media, and the private sector, among others, to act responsibly in order to eradicate corruption.

Image: Shutterstock