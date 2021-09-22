International Car-Free Day: Know About Its History, Significance And Other Details

International Car-Free Day is commemorated every year on September 22 across the world to encourage motorists to give up their cars for a day. According to the official website of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the day highlights the numerous benefits of citizens going car-free, including lower air pollution and the promotion of walking and cycling in a safer environment (UNEP). Many events are held around the world to raise awareness about automotive pollution and to emphasise the urgency of finding an alternative to a car-dominated society. Even a day without cars proves to be so beneficial for the environment. The first 'journée sans voiture' (day without a car) was organised in France's capital Paris in September 2015, which helped in lowing exhaust emissions by 40%, according to the UNEP.

It should be mentioned here that several car-free days have been organised in the United Kingdom and Iceland since the 1990s, but they have all been unofficial. In 2000, Carbusters, presently known as World Carfree Network, officially launched the campaign by founding International Car-Free Day. Mobility Week, which takes place from September 16 to 22, is still observed in various European cities to demonstrate their dedication to clean and sustainable urban transportation. Apart from this, various events are held around the world to commemorate the day and highlight the necessity of alternatives to polluting vehicles, ranging from horse riding in Sao Paulo to races in Jakarta to street picnics in Vienna, according to the UNEP.

Significance of the International Car-Free Day

According to the World Carfree Network, International Car-Free Day is the ideal opportunity to turn the heat off the Earth and put it on city planners and politicians to prioritise cycling, walking, and public transportation over self-driving. The World Health Organization stated that ambient air pollution alone caused roughly 4.2 million deaths in 2016. Meanwhile, the UNEP has said that transportation is contributing massively to climate change and it is also the source of fossil fuel pollution that is expanding at the highest rate. It had established 'The Partnership for Clean Fuels and Vehicles' to extend support for the adoption of more methodical technologies and cleaner fuels. Also, the United Nations' 'Share the Road Programme' campaign, which focuses primarily on walking and cycling, encourages the world to invest in pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

Image: Twitter/ @Interact Club LVISN