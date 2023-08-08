International Cat Day: Meet Blackie, The World’s Wealthiest Feline With Net Worth Of $32mn

In a world where inheritances typically pass from one generation to the next, the tale of Ben Rea and his feline companion, Blackie, stands as a peculiar testament to devotion and whimsy. When the millionaire antiques dealer breathed his last breath in 1988, the unlikeliest of beneficiaries emerged from the shadows: a cat named Blackie, who was bequeathed a staggering £7 million ($12.5 million) -- an amount equivalent to around £18.5 million (($32 million) today, according to the estimation of Guinness World Records.

Ben Rea's legacy was one of opulence and eccentricity, built through his shrewd dealings in the world of antiques. His fortune not only furnished his own life of luxury but also bestowed upon his feline companions a life fit for feline royalty. Among the 15 cats that shared his mansion in the quaint locale of Dorney, Buckinghamshire, it was Blackie who found himself as the unexpected heir to Rea's vast wealth.

Here is what you need to know

In an act of unconventional generosity, Rea bypassed his human kin and directed his riches toward three cat charities, charged with the solemn duty of caring for Blackie until his feline days came to a close. While the money was not directly entrusted to Blackie, this unique arrangement ensured that the furry millionaire would forever remain in the annals of the Guinness World Records.

Unlike the fleeting fame of Gunther the German Shepherd, whose claimed $65 million inheritance was met with skepticism and ultimately disqualification from the record books, Blackie's legacy remained unblemished. The record endures, as does the heartwarming bond between Rea and his beloved feline friend. While tales of wealthy pets continue to capture our imaginations – from Taylor Swift's Instagram-famous cat Olivia Benson to the ever-relatable Grumpy Cat – it is the tale of Blackie that truly captures the essence of an extraordinary companionship.