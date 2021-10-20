International Chef's Day 2021: Check History, Significance And Famous Quotes

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/Sanjeeb Kapoor/Vikas Khanna/Pixabay
Before planning a trip, it has become a trend to check out the best cuisines in the area. It is well said that "every trip can be best remembered with its flavour of cuisines". However, we never tried to appreciate the person who cooked that meal for us. Today is October 20, International Chefs Day, the day to celebrate the commendable work by chefs in the hot kitchens and restaurants to meet the deadlines of our stomachs and to satisfy our tastebuds.
Notably, this day was first celebrated by Late Chef Dr Bill Gallagher in 2004. Since then, the series of celebrating this special day has become a trend. According to Gallagher, he had started this day to remember that it is the duty of every chef to pass on their knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation with a sense of pride and commitment to the future. In order to commemorate this day globally, the chef associations partnered with Nestlé Professional to teach children around the globe about the importance of healthy eating by hosting fun-filled workshops worldwide.
This year, the chef associations have released the theme for International Chef's Day 2021-- “Building Forward Together: Ending Persistent Poverty, Respecting all People and our Planet”. The chef association said they pledged to emphasize a sustainable environment to ensure a healthy planet for future generations. "It is vital for us to teach children about the impact that the production and consumption of food have on the environment," the association said in a statement. "We will use this opportunity to teach children about healthy eating by letting them be creative with food. With the Chef’s input, education and help, children will be able to create recipes out of healthy foods and support Healthy Food for the Future." Notably, in 2020, many Chefs around the globe did not have the opportunity to have events due to COVID-19 and created short videos to share with children on social media, which became a big hit. To make it more interesting, the chef association will conduct a similar workshop this year too. The theme for the workshop is- "Healthy Food for the Future".
Celebrated Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor who has been active on social media platforms to interact with his fans, often shares delicious food recipes on his Instagram. Recently, he shared a video in which he was seen making eggless choco-chip muffins. In the video, he showed fans how to make muffins. He captioned the video and wrote, "What's Better than the aroma of a freshly baked batch of choco-chip muffins? Bake ‘em ASAP cuz they are easy to prep & eggless too! #EgglessRecipes". Take a look at the video here to know more.