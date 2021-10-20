International Chef's Day 2021: Check History, Significance And Famous Quotes

Before planning a trip, it has become a trend to check out the best cuisines in the area. It is well said that "every trip can be best remembered with its flavour of cuisines". However, we never tried to appreciate the person who cooked that meal for us. Today is October 20, International Chefs Day, the day to celebrate the commendable work by chefs in the hot kitchens and restaurants to meet the deadlines of our stomachs and to satisfy our tastebuds.

The man behind celebration of International Chef's Day

Notably, this day was first celebrated by Late Chef Dr Bill Gallagher in 2004. Since then, the series of celebrating this special day has become a trend. According to Gallagher, he had started this day to remember that it is the duty of every chef to pass on their knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation with a sense of pride and commitment to the future. In order to commemorate this day globally, the chef associations partnered with Nestlé Professional to teach children around the globe about the importance of healthy eating by hosting fun-filled workshops worldwide.

Theme for 2021 International Chef's Day

This year, the chef associations have released the theme for International Chef's Day 2021-- “Building Forward Together: Ending Persistent Poverty, Respecting all People and our Planet”. The chef association said they pledged to emphasize a sustainable environment to ensure a healthy planet for future generations. "It is vital for us to teach children about the impact that the production and consumption of food have on the environment," the association said in a statement. "We will use this opportunity to teach children about healthy eating by letting them be creative with food. With the Chef’s input, education and help, children will be able to create recipes out of healthy foods and support Healthy Food for the Future." Notably, in 2020, many Chefs around the globe did not have the opportunity to have events due to COVID-19 and created short videos to share with children on social media, which became a big hit. To make it more interesting, the chef association will conduct a similar workshop this year too. The theme for the workshop is- "Healthy Food for the Future".

International Chef's Day 2021: Quotes from "the brand boy"

I think all chefs who seek after extraordinary flavour have great morals.

The disclosure of another dish helps out the joy of humanity than the revelation of a star.

As chefs, we cook to please individuals, to sustain individuals.

To me, there’s no incredible chef without an extraordinary group.

A decent cook resembles a sorceress who apportions bliss.

I think the most superb thing on the planet is another chef. I’m constantly amped up for adapting new things about sustenance.

On this day, let's explore the recipes of the most celebrated Indian chef

Celebrated Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor who has been active on social media platforms to interact with his fans, often shares delicious food recipes on his Instagram. Recently, he shared a video in which he was seen making eggless choco-chip muffins. In the video, he showed fans how to make muffins. He captioned the video and wrote, "What's Better than the aroma of a freshly baked batch of choco-chip muffins? Bake ‘em ASAP cuz they are easy to prep & eggless too! #EgglessRecipes". Take a look at the video here to know more.

Here is Sanjeev Kapoor's eggless choco-chip muffin recipe

Ingredients for Sanjeev Kapoor's Eggless Chocolate Chip Muffins Recipe

Chocolate chips 1/2 cup

Cocoa powder 60 grams

Refined flour (maida) 100 grams

Baking soda 1/2 teaspoon

Baking powder 1/2 teaspoon

Vanilla essence 1 teaspoon

Condensed milk 200 grams

Khoya/mawa 150 grams

Butter 120 grams

Milk 75 millilitres

How to make the Sanjeev Kapoor's eggless choco-chip muffin

Step 1: Preheat the oven at 180°C.

Step 2: Take the sieve together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and baking soda and add it to a bowl.

Step 3: After this take a different bowl and put the cream condensed milk and butter in it. After this add vanilla essence, khoya and cream.

Step 4: After this add flour mixture in milk and then add chocolate chips over it and mix well.

Step 5: After this add milk to mix and mix it well.

Step 6: Pour batter into muffin moulds and sprinkle chocolate chips on top of the mix.

Step 7: Place it in the preheated oven and bake it for 20-25 minutes.

Step 8: Demould the cake and serve.

Image: Twitter/Sanjeeb Kapoor/Vikas Khanna/Pixabay