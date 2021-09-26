International Daughters' Day 2021: Know Its History, Significance And Other Details

International Daughters' Day is commemorated every year on the fourth Sunday in the month of September. This year the day is being observed on September 26 across the globe. On this day, parents show their love and appreciation for their daughters by performing special gestures to show how much they care about them. It is worth mentioning that the day was marked to combat the stigma associated with having a girl child and honouring daughters. The day is considered very important for all the girl children across the world. Daughters are known for their unconditional love for their families and friends, as well as their selflessness. People across the globe celebrate it by exchanging greetings and gifts with their daughters to make them feel special.

The history is testimony to the fact that daughters in patriarchal society often have fewer familial rights than sons; while this is less common in big cities, it is still prevalent in many countries. Even today, some families also prefer to have sons rather than daughters, which is also one of the main causes of infanticide. Women are sometimes penalised when they have a daughter, and girls in several developing countries are still considered a burden. Therefore, this day is commemorated to shower praises on daughters and let them know how wonderful they are. This day is also about promoting gender equality and creating awareness for girls. Besides, it is also observed to raise public awareness about the importance of females receiving equal rights and opportunities.

Significance of the day

The primary motivation for commemorating International Daughters' Day was to raise awareness about the challenges that daughters have endured for years due to patriarchy. It can not be negated that society has been largely male-dominated, and women got the fundamental rights to vote in 1920 after much struggle. Therefore, days like International Women's Day are becoming increasingly crucial in removing the social stigma connected to girls. The significance of daughters, especially in maintaining family relationships, is remarkable. This day also conveys to society that girls must be accepted as intelligent, empathetic, self-reliant, and level-headed members of society. While things are now changing, many countries across the world still have a long way to go.

Here are some Daughters' Day quotes

"The best music I have ever heard is the sound of my daughter’s giggling." - Deasish Mridha

"There’s something like a line of gold thread running through a man’s words when he talks to his daughter, and gradually over the years it gets to be long enough for you to pick up in your hands and weave into a cloth that feels like love itself." - John Gregory Brown

"I hope that my daughter grows up empowered and doesn’t define herself by the way she looks but by qualities that make her an intelligent, strong, and responsible woman." - Isaiah Mustafa

"When my daughter says ‘Daddy I need you!’ I wonder if she has any idea that I need her billion times more." - Stanley Behrman

"No mother and daughter ever live apart, no matter what the distance between them." - Christie Watson

"The more a daughter knows the details of her mother’s life the stronger the daughter." - Anita Diamant

"You are my angel, you remind me of the goodness in this world and inspire me to be the greatest version of myself." - Steve Maraboli

"Mothers of daughters are daughters of mothers and have remained so, in circles joined to circles, since time began." - Signe Hammer

