International Day For Tolerance 2021: Know Its History, Importance, Theme And More

Every year on November 16, the world celebrates the International Day of Tolerance to strengthen mutual understanding among cultures, societies, and people. This day holds significance as it began as an initiative to affirm that tolerance is silent support towards the world's cultures, religions, and societies and also recognizes human rights and freedom of others. It aims to increase acceptance of the world's diversity as well as the inclusivity of various religions, languages, and cultures. The International Day of Tolerance spreads an important message across the world that people do not need to develop any kind of fear, feeling of exclusion, or xenophobia towards any religion or culture.

International Day of Tolerance 2021: Theme

Every year, the International Day for Tolerance is celebrated under various themes. This year's theme for International Day for Tolerance is based on premise that, "Tolerance is respect, acceptance, and appreciation of the rich diversity of our world’s cultures, forms of expression, and ways of being human".

International Day for Tolerance History

In the year 1995, the United Nations announced a Year for Tolerance, and on November 16, UNESCO formed the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The UN also created the UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the promotion of tolerance and non-violence. A resolution was passed in 1996 by the UN General Assembly to declare November 16 as the International Day of Tolerance. After the formation of this day, all the member states were invited by the UN General Assembly to observe International Day for Tolerance, and a declaration of principles on tolerance, along with a follow-up plan of action for upcoming years, was also adopted by the UN Assembly.

International Day for Tolerance Importance

According to the global community, today, tolerance is not just a moral obligation but an essential need of the day and age. Instead of the widespread hatred and criticism that have been on the rise everywhere, the International Day for Tolerance aims at building acceptance among every individual that we live in a diverse world with mixed cultures and communities, and that this is our greatest strength as humans.

Image: Unsplash