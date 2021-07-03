International Day Of Cooperatives 2021: Theme, History, Significance, And Celebrations

On July 3, the world celebrates International Day of Cooperatives 2021, commonly known as the #CoopsDay. The aim is to increase awareness of cooperation, solidarity, and the International Cooperative Movement. We bring you all the information regarding the day and the significance of the International Day of Cooperatives.

Theme of International Day of Cooperative 2021

The International Day of Cooperatives was officially started by the United Nations General Assembly on the centenary of the ICA in 1995. Since then, it is celebrated every year on the first Saturday of July. This year, the #CoopsDay will be celebrated on 3rd July, Saturday based on the theme of “Rebuild Better Together.” The day is celebrated to promote International solidarity, equality, and peace. During the pandemic situation, the cooperative aim to bring people together for creating a better world where everyone can cope with the situation and support each other for mental and physical recovery. The Director-General of the International Cooperative Alliance Bruno Roelants said,

We will reconstruct better collectively, and I am convinced that we will witness many examples of how the cooperative movement can help communities grow stronger in the post-pandemic world.

Significance of the International Day of Cooperatives 2021

Today in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperatives all over the world will emphasize the strength of bringing people together for the well-being of the people and the planet itself. It believes in solidarity and social responsibility for generating prosperity and establishing the importance of cooperation among the people. #CoopsDay highlights the fact that people are not alone in this crisis and they can overcome the situation which will also help to strengthen the communities in the post-COVID-19 world.

History of International Day of Cooperatives 2021

The International Day of Cooperatives was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 after a concerted effort by the co-operative members of the International Cooperative Alliance and COPAC members. The International Cooperative Alliance unites represents and serves Cooperative worldwide it was founded in 1895 and is one of the oldest non-governmental organisations represented by billions of cooperative members on the planet. Since the proclamation, it has been celebrated annually on every first Saturday of July.

Celebration of International Day of Cooperatives 2021

The cooperatives around the world celebrate the day in different ways. All the relevant information on the #CoopsDay celebration is available on www.coopsday.coop

