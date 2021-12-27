International Day Of Epidemic Preparedness 2021: Know History, Significance & Other Info

Major infectious diseases and epidemics, including the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, have devastating effects on human lives, wreaking havoc on long-term social and economic growth. Global health crisis also threaten to swamp already overburdened health systems, disrupt global supply chains, and cause disproportionate devastation to economies across the world.

Therefore, the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared December 27 as International Day for Epidemic Preparedness in an effort to prepare for future outbreaks and raise public awareness about epidemics on all levels.

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness: History

The day was first commemorated on December 27, 2020, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) emphasised the significance of advocating for epidemic preparedness, prevention, and collaboration against epidemics. In order to have the most suitable response to any future challenge, it is vital to learn lessons on epidemic management and apply those lessons to strengthen epidemic prevention, according to the United Nations. It also emphasises the importance of collaboration and cooperation among all international organisations, as well as among communities and individuals, in combating a pandemic like COVID-19. To commemorate the day, the UNGA asked all of its member states to use awareness-raising campaigns and education to share information, scientific knowledge, and best practices in order to improve epidemics preparedness.

#COVID19 will not be the last pandemic humanity will face.



As we respond to this health crisis, we need to prepare for the next one.



On this International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, let’s give this issue the focus, attention and investment it deserves. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 27, 2021

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness: Significance

According to a WHO statement, the urgent need is to invest in systems that can assist detect, prevent, and respond to outbreaks that threaten health systems, supply chains, and livelihoods, particularly in the poorest nations. The UN also intends to popularise the One Health approach, which encourages the integration of plant, human, and animal health, as well as other important sectors. UN Secretary-General António Guterres believes that COVID-19 has given the world an opportunity to rebuild a sustainable and more equal work. He stated that the response to the broad discontent that preceded the pandemic needed to be based on a new global agreement and social compact. One which is capable of providing equal chances for all while respecting their rights and liberties, as per UN News.

The United Nations also emphasised the need to recognize the primary role and responsibility of governments around the world. It's also critical to recognise the vital role of key stakeholders in addressing global health concerns. According to the United Nations, the World Health Organization is playing a vital role in assisting international efforts to eradicate the pandemic.

Image: Pixabay/Representative