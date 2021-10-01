International Day Of Older Persons 2021: UN Launches New Theme, Tips For COVID Management

The United Nations General Assembly has designated October 1 as International Day of Older Persons. In the last few decades, the world's population has shifted significantly. Between 1950 and 2010, the world's average life expectancy increased from 46 to 68 years. In 2019, there were 703 million people aged 65 and up around the globe. Eastern and South-Eastern Asia had the highest proportion of older people (261 million), followed by Europe and Northern America (over 200 million). The world's population of people aged 60 and more will reach 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015. Today, 125 million people are 80 years of age or older, according to UN reports.

The theme for 2021 is 'Digital Equity for All Ages,' which emphasises the importance of older people having access to and meaningful involvement in the digital world.

#UNIDOP2021's goals are as follows:

To raise awareness about the relevance of older people's digital participation while addressing stereotypes, prejudice, and discrimination connected with digitalisation while taking sociocultural norms and the right to autonomy into account.

To draw attention to policies that will enable the full realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals through digital technology (SDGs).

Addressing public and private interests in availability, connection, design, cost, capacity building, infrastructure, and innovation.

To examine the role of policy and legal frameworks in ensuring older people's privacy and safety in the digital environment.

To draw attention to the need for a legally enforceable instrument on the rights of older people and an intersectional person-centred human rights approach for a society that is inclusive of people of all ages.

Older people are more at risk of contracting COVID-19

In the last two years, COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc on the globe. The elderly, more than any other age group, are at a much-increased risk of contracting Covid-19. Hence, they demand the utmost attention, protection, and supervision. It is possible to lower the risk of COVID-19-related issues among senior family members, parents, and relatives by following appropriate actions and methods. On International Day of Older Persons 2021, here is a safety checklist that the elderly or their caregivers/family members can use:

Taking care of existing health problems

People with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, respiratory or cardiac difficulties are more susceptible to the COVID-19 infection among the elderly. The virus is known to disrupt the body's immune system, causing respiratory issues and, in severe cases, organ failure. So, for older people, procedures such as taking regular medication, taking all precautions, and following the counsel of doctors and caretakers are essential.

Exercise

Exercise is beneficial for keeping the body active, stress-free, and immune-boosting. As a result, caregivers should encourage seniors to exercise regularly.

Consumption of water

Keeping the body hydrated is an essential part of maintaining good health. A sufficient amount of water should be consumed.

Planning for the contingency

Despite the utmost efforts and care, a scenario where the virus infects the person cannot be fully ruled out. As a result, a plan of action should be prepared in advance of such an event. Prepare a bag with required materials, such as prescriptions, clothing, and documents. Doctors', carers', and close family members' phone numbers should be kept on hand in case of an emergency. Decisions such as arranging patient transportation and which hospital to attend should be included in these processes. If a hospital's care plan covers a person, the hospital's medical professionals should also be involved in the contingency planning process.

Social distancing and sanitisation

In the surroundings of the aged people, utmost hygiene and sanitisation is required. The home environment can be kept free of illness by disinfecting all surfaces, keeping sufficient airflow, and ensuring perfect personal hygiene. Distancing oneself from others is no longer a norm but rather a necessity. Outsiders or persons with COVID-19 symptoms and any sickness such as a cold or fever should not be permitted inside the living spaces. Caregivers must check their body temperature daily and keep an eye out for any signs of illnesses. Wearing a mask and sanitising hands frequently are simple but effective actions that should be properly enforced.

Managing stress

Anyone can be easily overwhelmed by the pandemic condition and the extended stay indoors. For the elderly, especially those who live alone, the problem might be more serious. So, stress must be managed properly. They can use digital communication tools like video calls, chats, and social media networks to communicate with their family, friends, and neighbours.

Image: Unsplash