International Day Of Persons With Disabilities 2021: Know Its History, Significance & More

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is commemorated every year on December 3 to promote the rights of persons with disabilities and create awareness about their well-being. Despite numerous efforts to raise awareness about their difficulties, more than one billion people worldwide live with some sort of impairment, and they are frequently neglected at times of emergency. The day is marked to highlight the importance of fostering an inclusive culture that welcomes people with disabilities so that they can participate and contribute equally in society. The day also strives to promote awareness of the plight of disabled people in all realms of political, social, economic, and cultural life.

The theme for IDPD 2021

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is commemorated every year with a different theme. This year the theme is "Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID 19 world." This theme was adopted by the United Nations to emphasise the challenges that disabled people confront during the global pandemic.

Today is the International Day of Persons with Disabilities! We must break down the barriers to quality education for ALL learners. It starts with providing learning materials that are accessible for ALL. Are you with us? https://t.co/CCRHTI93I6 #IDPD #IDPD2021 pic.twitter.com/jqnIhfzJIf — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) December 3, 2021

History

The United Nations General Assembly Resolution 47/3 declared this day for the first time in 1992. In 2006, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) was also adopted by the UN. Through the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the CRDP also intends to work towards creating equal opportunities for people with disabilities. The fundamental goal was to improve disabled people's participation in society, eliminate discrimination against them, and provide them with equal opportunities.

Significance of the Day

According to UNESCO, around one billion people across the world have some sort of disability, accounting for roughly 15% of the global population and 80% of whom live in developing nations. People with disabilities make up the "world's largest minority," with poorer health, less economic prospects, lower educational accomplishment, and higher poverty rates than those without impairments. A person with a handicap faces numerous challenges, including those posed by legislation or policy, the physical environment, and societal attitudes or prejudice.

Therefore, accessibility is necessary to accomplish progress and a detriment to society as a whole. The UN Disability Inclusion Strategy lays the groundwork for long-term and transformative progress on disability inclusion through all pillars of the UN's activities. The UN system emphasises through the Strategy that the complete realization of the human rights of all persons with disabilities is an intrinsic, integral, and inseparable aspect of all human rights and fundamental freedoms.

World Disability Day: Quotes

"Disability is a matter of perception. If you can do just one thing well, you’re needed by someone." - Martina Navratilova

"My advice to other disabled people would be, concentrate on things your disability doesn’t prevent you doing well, and don’t regret the things it interferes with. Don’t be disabled in spirit as well as physically." - Stephen Hawking

"Your present circumstances don't determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start." - Nido Qubein

"I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination." –Jimmy Dean

"I was slightly brain damaged at birth, and I want people like me to see that they shouldn't let a disability get in the way. I want to raise awareness - I want to turn my disability into ability." - Susan Boyle

Image: Pixabay/Representative