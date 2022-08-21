International Day Of Remembrance & Tribute To The Victims Of Terrorism: Theme & History

Terrorist attacks continue to affect the lives of thousands of people across the world. International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism is observed on 21 August each year. Every year, the day is observed to uphold the dignity of victims and highlight the importance of global solidarity in ensuring that victims are not forgotten.

Theme

The theme for 2022's International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism is "Memories." The United Nations in a press release stated that the theme was selected after consultation with victims of terrorism and victims' associations. The United Nations will mark the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism with a virtual high-level event highlighting the power of memories. A virtual high-level event is set to take place on August 21 and will be broadcast on UN Web TV from 9 am to 9:25 am Eastern Time Zone (EDT).

History

The International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism was established by the UN General Assembly in its resolution in 72/165 in 2017. The day is observed each year to honour and support the victims and survivors of terrorism and protect their human rights as well as freedom. The seventh review resolution adopted in 2021 highlights the importance of upholding the rights of victims and supporting their needs, particularly women, children and those affected by sexual and gender-based violence committed by terrorists. The resolution encourages member states to set up assistance plans for victims of terrorism and their families to address their needs.

Significance

Terrorism continues to harm the lives of people and inflicts suffering on its victims and their families. The International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism is the day to ensure that the victims of terrorism are heard and not forgotten. The theme of this years 'Memories', as per the UN, "bind us together as if connected by a red thread, a fil rouge: a thread that signifies our common humanity and solidarity with those who have suffered irreparable losses in the most heinous of circumstances."

