International Day Of The World's Indigenous Peoples: History, Theme, Significance & More

Every year on 9 August, the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed to honour the contributions made by them and to emphasise ways to protect their rights. The United Nations General Assembly on December 23, 1994, announced to commemorate the day to recognise the contributions and accomplishments of the indigenous communities in protecting 'mother' Earth. According to the recent data released by the UN, about 370 to 500 million indigenous people are living in more than 90 countries.

Theme of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

The Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) is organising a virtual commemoration of International Day from 9 am to 11 am (EST) on Tuesday, focusing on this year’s theme: “The Role of Indigenous Women in the Preservation and Transmission of Traditional Knowledge”. According to the UN, indigenous women are the backbone of indigenous peoples’ communities and play a crucial role in the preservation and transmission of traditional ancestral knowledge. They have an integral collective and community role as carers of natural resources and keepers of scientific knowledge. Besides, it underscored many indigenous women are taking the lead in the defence of lands and territories and advocating for indigenous peoples’ collective rights worldwide.

History of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

On December 23, 1994, the UNGA, passed resolution 49/214, announcing August 9 as the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People. In1982, the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations on this date conducted held its first meeting.

On December 21, 1993, the UNGA had announced December 10, 1994 as the start of the International Decade of the World’s Indigenous People. It is to note that 1993 was also declared as the International Year of the World’s Indigenous People.

Significance of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

Despite the crucial role that indigenous women play in their communities as breadwinners, caretakers, knowledge keepers, leaders and human rights defenders, they often suffer from intersecting levels of discrimination on the basis of gender, class, ethnicity and socioeconomic status. Their right to self-determination, self-governance and control of resources and ancestral lands have been violated over centuries.

According to the UN, small but significant progress has been made by indigenous women in decision-making processes in some communities. "They are leaders at local and national levels and stand at the frontlines of defending their lands, their cultures, and their communities. The reality, however, remains that indigenous women are widely under-represented, disproportionately negatively affected by decisions made on their behalf, and are too frequently the victims of multiple expressions of discrimination and violence," the Department of Economic and Social Affairs Indigenous Peoples observed.

Image: United Nations