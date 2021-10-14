International E-Waste Day: 2021's Garbage Mountain May Outsize Great Wall Of China

Marking the International E-Waste Day of 2021 on October 14, a new report has suggested that the electrical waste generated from electric appliances and products worldwide will reach a whopping 57.4 million tonnes this year. As per Recycling Product News, experts from the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Forum are calling out governments, industries and households to tackle the increasing problem of e-waste generation. Reportedly, the amount of waste generated from electronic products and appliances has witnessed a spike of 21% since 2014.

Today is World e-Waste Day

In 2021 each person on earth will produce 7.6 kg of e-waste. 57.4 million tonnes will be generated worldwide. Only 17 % of e-waste is being properly collected, treated and recycled. What is our Govt doing ? @CPCB_OFFICIAL @SMC_Srinagar @AtharAamirKhan pic.twitter.com/7dREFAdn4t — rtimuzaffar (@rtimuzaffar) October 14, 2021

E-waste generated in 2021 can outsize the Great Wall of China

According to the Global E-waste Monitor, the amount of e-waste generated in 2021 might reach 57.4 million tonnes and if all that garbage is combined, it would produce a mountain even larger than the Great Wall of China, revealed a Recycling Product News report.

Besides, the report further revealed that the E-waste monitor last year showed an increased generation of 21% e-waste since 2014, as the numbers reached 53.6 million metric tonnes in 2019. Scarily enough, these numbers are estimated to further increase in this decade to 74 Mt by 2030.

To make things worse, e-waste production has seen a steady growth annually at a rate of about 3 to 4% or two metric tonnes each year. This increment has been attributed to a 3% amplified demand for electronic products every year along with the low life span of these products and limited repair options.

Citing a French study, Recycling Product News reported that houses in France alone have 54 to 113 million mobile phones weighing 10 to 20 tonnes, and all of that will add to the waste products estimated for the coming years. On the other hand, 4,16,000 mobile phones are trashed every day in the US that takes the numbers to an estimated 151 million every year. The incinerated parts of these mobile phones reportedly make up for a huge chunk of landfills and nearly 40% of the landfills are dominated by electronic products.

Currently, many forums and governments are working towards the effective repair and recycling of electronic products at a larger scale. Pascal Leroy, Director General of the WEEE Forum, emphasised the need to tackle this growing issue saying that every tonne of recycled e-waste curbs two tonnes of CO2 emissions, Recycling Product News reported.

Image: Pixabay