International Joke Day 2022: Here Are Some Quotes, Wishes, Funny Messages & More

As jokes play a significant role in people's lives, July 1 is observed as the 'International Joke Day' annually. On the occasion, people are encouraged to put their concerns aside and share jokes and funny videos with others. Jokes are regarded as short stories with structured narratives - meant for laughter - and there are countless benefits of laughing which include health and social benefits. It is rightly said that laughter is the best medicine as it brings people together in a way that stimulates healthy emotions.

International Joke Day: History

Meanwhile, a study has also suggested that laughing for about 10-15 minutes a day could result in burning calories. According to reports, American author Wayne Reinagel was the brainchild of International Joke Day. In 1994, he started the tradition to promote his books - the first of which was 250 Funniest Office Jokes, Memos & Cartoon Pinups. He decided to choose July 1 as the date because it was the midway point of the year.

International Joke Day wishes

"Wishing you lots of laughter and happiness on the occasion of International Joke Day… May the smile on your face never fade."

"On the occasion of International Joke Day, I am sending you warm wishes to always wear that smile and keep that laugh going."

"Humour plays a very important role in our lives and has various health benefits. I hope you have a life full of laughter. Happy International Joke Day!"

International Joke Day: Quotes

Everyone has a sense of humour. If you don’t laugh at jokes, you probably laugh at opinions. - Criss Jami

People confuse the subject of the joke with the target of the joke, and they’re very rarely the same. - Ricky Gervais

I don’t mind making jokes, but I don’t want to look like one. - Marilyn Monroe

Forgive, O Lord, my little jokes on Thee, and I'll forgive Thy great big joke on me. - Robert Frost

Most jokes state a bitter truth. - Larry Gelbart

International Joke Day: Funny messages

It’s a good thing that snakes and dogs don’t interbreed. Nobody wants a loyal snake.

If you sit down to enjoy a hot cup of coffee, then your boss will ask you to do something that will last until the coffee is cold.

Never trust math teachers who use graph paper. They're always plotting something

What do sprinters eat before a race? A: Nothing. They fast!

Why was the man waiting near the signal with bread and butter in his hand? A: Because he heard there was going to be a 'traffic jam.'

International Joke Day 2022: Funny Memes

🥳 Happy International Joke Day!

💙 This day is celebrated for spreading joy and putting a smile on everyone’s face 😄 Make the day worthy of celebrating!

Share your Joke with us in the comments!

#SleepCosee #jokeday #jokeday2022 #sleepjokes pic.twitter.com/L08TWsBLfU — SleepCosee (@SleepCosee) July 1, 2022

Image: Shutterstock