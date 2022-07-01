International Joke Day 2022: Here Are Some Quotes, Wishes, Funny Messages & More

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
As jokes play a significant role in people's lives, July 1 is observed as the 'International Joke Day' annually. On the occasion, people are encouraged to put their concerns aside and share jokes and funny videos with others. Jokes are regarded as short stories with structured narratives - meant for laughter - and there are countless benefits of laughing which include health and social benefits. It is rightly said that laughter is the best medicine as it brings people together in a way that stimulates healthy emotions.
Meanwhile, a study has also suggested that laughing for about 10-15 minutes a day could result in burning calories. According to reports, American author Wayne Reinagel was the brainchild of International Joke Day. In 1994, he started the tradition to promote his books - the first of which was 250 Funniest Office Jokes, Memos & Cartoon Pinups. He decided to choose July 1 as the date because it was the midway point of the year.
Happy International Joke Day!— Redwolf (@redwolfdotin) July 1, 2022
Tag that friend in the comments and let them know!#Friends #Memes #Funny #FriendsMemes #RedwolfDotIn pic.twitter.com/KkrirTfIxs
🥳 Happy International Joke Day!— SleepCosee (@SleepCosee) July 1, 2022
⠀
💙 This day is celebrated for spreading joy and putting a smile on everyone’s face 😄 Make the day worthy of celebrating!
Share your Joke with us in the comments!
.
.
.
.
.#SleepCosee #jokeday #jokeday2022 #sleepjokes pic.twitter.com/L08TWsBLfU