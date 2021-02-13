International Lawyers Working On Draft Law To Make 'ecocide' Global Crime Under ICC

A group of international law experts is working on a draft of a new law that aims to criminalise crimes against the environment. The group intends to submit the draft of the new law dubbed 'ecocide' to the governing body of the International Criminal Court (ICC). If adopted, ecocide will become the fifth crime under the jurisdiction of the United Nations court, which currently oversees matters of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression only.

Read: Uttarakhand: In Bid To Help Reptiles Cross Busy Roads, 90-feet Eco-bridge Constructed

"Making ecocide – or serious harm to nature – a crime is like a kind of safeguarding policy for life on Earth. We believe it should be a baseline rule, like the crime of murder. It’s simple: when destroying ecosystems is prohibited, the Earth’s ability to sustain and generate life is protected," Jojo Mehta, Co-founder of Stop Ecocide, was quoted as saying on the group's website.

Read: Coast Guard Vessel Tows Away Malfunctioning Tanker From Eco- Sensitive Nicobar Island

What is ecocide?

Ecocide will address mass destruction of ecosystems and harm to nature, including ocean damage, deforestation, land and water contamination, air pollution, etc. Several prominent people have already expressed their support for the law, including climate activist Greta Thunberg and French President Emmanuel Macron, who has even proposed to include the law in the French constitution. The European Parliament's environmental committee has also backed the recognition of ecocide.

Read: IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop Eco-friendly Food Packaging Material With Cucumber Peels

If the International Criminal Court at The Hague recognises ecocide under its jurisdiction, all 123 members will have to include it in their domestic legislation within a year. However, some of the world's largest polluters, including China, India, Russia, and the United States are not members of the ICC, which poses a huge challenge for the makers of the law. Another bump in the way is that the ICC can't prosecute corporations or governments and environmental crimes are mostly committed by these groups, hardly by individuals directly.

Read: Sagar Singh's Eco-Warriors India Spreads Awareness Among Students On Water Conservation