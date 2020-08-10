International Meeting Of Senior National Security Officials Delayed Due To COVID-19

The meeting of high ranking officials from the National security officials has been postponed by another year, Alexander Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council reportedly said. The security officials' meeting which takes place every year has been postponed keeping in view the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic, which emerged last December has risen to infect over 20,040,805 people across the globe.

Meeting postponed due to COVID

Meanwhile, speaking to a state-controlled news agency, Venedictov asserted that they had to “consider the coronavirus pandemic” and the way it spread globally when planning contracts. Speaking further, he said that the present conditions the annual meeting of high representatives has been delayed until next year. However, he added that in case of top priorities, foreign partners would be contacted via video conference.

Read: Beirut Explosion: Donors Pledge $298 Million At Emergency Meet Called By French President

Read: US Health Secretary Alex Azar To Meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen During His Visit

In addendum, the meeting of National Council Secretaries of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS club of emerging economies as well as the Arctic Council conference has also been rescheduled. Speaking about the postponed summit, the top Russian officials added that if the epidemiological situation permits, then they could probably expect to intensify dialogue with foreign counterparts by the end of the year.

Read: Rajasthan Truce On Cards? Rahul Gandhi & Sachin Pilot In Frame For A Meeting: Sources

Read: Greek National Security Council To Meet Amid Turkey Tension

Meanwhile, one of the senior members of United States President Donald Trump administration, Health Secretary Alex Azar visited Taiwan. In his three day visit to the island nation, the Health secretary will meet the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen. Amid tensions between two world powers China and the United States, Azar’s visit is seen as a jolt for China.

This trip from the Washington side is seen as an opportunity to learn from Taiwan, its fight against the novel coronavirus, and to celebrate its progressive values. According to media reports health and human service department said this trip is meant to learn from Taiwan its success over the coronavirus and testament to the shared beliefs that open and democratic societies are best to provide to fight with disease threats like coronavirus.