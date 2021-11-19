International Men's Day 2021: Significance, Theme, Wishes, Quotes And All You Need To Know

Every year, the world celebrates International Men's Day to recognize and appreciate the role of men as fathers, brothers, husbands, and colleagues. This day holds significant value as it promotes the positive role of men in framing society, state, and nation and also promotes gender equality.

According to the official website of International Men's Day, the objective of this day is to promote gender equality, appreciate the positive contributions made by men to society, highlight discrimination against men, improve gender relations, and create a safe and better world.

Inaugurated in 1992 on February 7 by Thomas Oaster, the day was not celebrated until November 19, 1999, but it came into existence after Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh re-initialized the day in Trinidad and Tobago. International Men's Day gained massive support in the Caribbean, after which the day was accepted by the international community. Today, International Men's Day is celebrated in many countries, including Singapore, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, the United States, Haiti, Jamaica, Hungary, Malta, Ghana, Moldova, and Canada.

International Men's Day Significance

The day holds significant value as it highlights the "Six Pillars of International Men's Day", which includes contributions, in particular for their contributions to the nation, union, society, community, family, marriage, and childcare. On this day, discrimination faced by men is also highlighted, which creates a chance to improve gender relations and equality. It is also a significant day for men all across the globe because it promotes awareness of causes related to men's health and awareness of men's mental and physical health.

International Men's Day 2021: Messages to share on Men's Day

On this International Men's Day, I want to say that it's my good luck to have a man like you supporting me through all I do. Happy International Men's Day.

Today I want to say that you have always put your family above your own self. You work hard so we can live well. Thank you for all that you do. Happy International Men's Day!

On this Men's Day, all I want to say is you are the most important man in my life a very Happy International Men's Day. You are appreciated and loved!

Happy International Men's Day, it is a measure of your goodness that you sacrifice your own happiness for our smiles.

International Men's Day 2021: Wishes on Men's Day

"A great man is a torch in the darkness, a beacon in superstition's night, an inspiration and a prophecy." - Robert Green Ingersoll.

"The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good." - Samuel Johnson

"The real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave by reflection." - Thomas Paine

"The first step to be a good man is this: You must deeply feel the burden of the stones some else is carrying." - Mehmet Murat Ildan

"A man who doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man." - Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather

International Men's Day 2021: Greetings on Men's Day

This is a day to celebrate the warmth and strength a man gives. Happy men’s day!

God created men to follow his teachings which are based on love and respect. Happy International Men's Day

Thank you for keeping my faith in good men intact! You deserve nothing but the best. Happy International Men’s Day.

A real man does not care about what other people think about him and he just does what he has to do to have peace within him. Happy Men’s Day.

Image: Shutterstock