International Nurses Day 2020: People Thank 'heroes Saving The World In Silence'

Quick links:
International Nurses Day is celebrated to thank the nurses for their valuable services and sacrifices on May 12 each year. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing, who served selflessly in the Crimean war. This year, the occasion had special places in people’s heart, who took to social media to share posts, messages and a lot more to laud nurses braving the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline.
Read: International Nurses Day 2020: Times Celebs From Across The Globe Raised A Toast To Nurses
Read: International Nurses Day Images 2020 You Can Share With Your Near And Dear Ones
Today is #InternationalNursesDay— NHS Million 💙 (@NHSMillion) May 12, 2020
Please RT if you think they are awesome and help show them some love pic.twitter.com/vw6aSAjZhv
It’s a day to celebrate & thank all the Nurses across the world who’ve been providing care & attention to those unwell & in need.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2020
They're the silent guardians who make invaluable contributions to the health & safety of people while risking their own lives.#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/rkMaUmwtkn
My Sandy tribute to #FlorenceNightingale who has inspired millions of people for serving , On the #InternationalNursesDay with message #HappyNursesDay .— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 12, 2020
Let’s give them utmost love, respect and support to fight against #COVID19Pandemic . pic.twitter.com/iT7oBlXRGr
On #InternationalNursesDay, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to nurses around the world.— Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) May 12, 2020
These superheroes juggle family life & a demanding & often dangerous career.
Thank you for your selfless service & sacrifice! pic.twitter.com/n8JVxyaVNe
Behind that mask is a heroes who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses.#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/IBpdY0T573— Isha Ambanis (@isha_ambanis) May 12, 2020
#InternationalNursesDay wishes to all those who are committed to service of the ailing. #FlorenceNightingale pic.twitter.com/wI4YhaOsvj— Srinivas M.D(AIIMS) (@srinivasaiims) May 12, 2020
It’s #InternationalNursesDay— Phil Rostron ⚽️👍🍻 (@bigphil321) May 12, 2020
I want to thank every single one of our nurses who always do an amazing job, but in these last few weeks have gone way over & above👏👏
My little sister @PamRostron is a sister on A&E, she’s a hero, & I salute her & love her very much x♥️👏 pic.twitter.com/GyegWBNrtn
Salute of all doctors in all world #COVIDIOTS #COVID19 #nurses #ThankYouNurses #coronavirusoutbrek . pic.twitter.com/Tb1CDVaITf #InternationalNursesDay— somendra (@somendra31) May 12, 2020
Read: International Nurses Day: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Covid Crusaders Who Are Risking It All
Read: International Nurses Day 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance, History, And Theme For 2020