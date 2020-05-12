International Nurses Day 2020: People Thank 'heroes Saving The World In Silence'

International Nurses Day is celebrated to thank the nurses for their valuable services and sacrifices on May 12 each year. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing, who served selflessly in the Crimean war. This year, the occasion had special places in people’s heart, who took to social media to share posts, messages and a lot more to laud nurses braving the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline.

#InternationalNursesDay

Today is #InternationalNursesDay



Please RT if you think they are awesome and help show them some love pic.twitter.com/vw6aSAjZhv — NHS Million 💙 (@NHSMillion) May 12, 2020

It’s a day to celebrate & thank all the Nurses across the world who’ve been providing care & attention to those unwell & in need.

They're the silent guardians who make invaluable contributions to the health & safety of people while risking their own lives.#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/rkMaUmwtkn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2020

My Sandy tribute to #FlorenceNightingale who has inspired millions of people for serving , On the #InternationalNursesDay with message #HappyNursesDay .

Let’s give them utmost love, respect and support to fight against #COVID19Pandemic . pic.twitter.com/iT7oBlXRGr — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 12, 2020

On #InternationalNursesDay, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to nurses around the world.



These superheroes juggle family life & a demanding & often dangerous career.



Thank you for your selfless service & sacrifice! pic.twitter.com/n8JVxyaVNe — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) May 12, 2020

Behind that mask is a heroes who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses.#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/IBpdY0T573 — Isha Ambanis (@isha_ambanis) May 12, 2020

#InternationalNursesDay wishes to all those who are committed to service of the ailing. #FlorenceNightingale pic.twitter.com/wI4YhaOsvj — Srinivas M.D(AIIMS) (@srinivasaiims) May 12, 2020

It’s #InternationalNursesDay

I want to thank every single one of our nurses who always do an amazing job, but in these last few weeks have gone way over & above👏👏

My little sister ⁦@PamRostron⁩ is a sister on A&E, she’s a hero, & I salute her & love her very much x♥️👏 pic.twitter.com/GyegWBNrtn — Phil Rostron ⚽️👍🍻 (@bigphil321) May 12, 2020

