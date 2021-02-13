International pressure campaigns have devastated Venezuela: UN report

A scornful report by the United Nations (UN) has revealed that international pressure campaign on Venezuela undertaken by the US, UK and the EU has “devastated” the nation. The report was composed following a 12 day trip in the country by Alina Douhan, Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures who urged the western nations to lift the catastrophic sanctions. Sanctions were first imposed against Venezuela in 2005 and have been severely strengthened since 2015, with the most severe ones being imposed by the United States.

Unilateral sanctions on Venezuela drastically affect rights of Venezuelan people and shall be lifted: findings, conclusions and recommendations of the country visit of 1-12 February https://t.co/r77bBmen5M — Alena Douhan (@AlenaDouhan) February 13, 2021

Speaking in Caracas on Friday, February 12, Douhan emphasized that the foreign sanctions "constitute violations of international law" and have exacerbated Venezuela's economic crisis with "ineffective and insufficient" carve-outs for humanitarian issues. According to the latest statistics, nearly 90 per cent of Venezuelan residents live under extreme poverty making it the poorest nation in Latin America. The country’s economy began plummeting in 2014 following a decline in oil prices and rampant mismanagement. In 2017, the US imposed a wide range of sanctions on the nation, which further pushed the country into inflation and chronic shortages of food.

The report which was publically released on Friday painted a grim picture of the nation highlighting the fact that residents were still not able to access basic medications and vaccines let alone electricity and clean water. The report also emphasized on the fact that existing "calamities" were exacerbated by "unilateral sanctions increasingly imposed by the United States, the European Union and other countries."

Illegal sanctions

Douhan stressed that unilateral measures are only legal if they are authorised by the UN Security Council, or used as countermeasures, or do not breach any obligation of States, and do not violate fundamental human rights. She called on the countries to observe principles and norms of international law and reminded them that humanitarian concerns should always be taken into account with due respect to mutual respect, solidarity, cooperation and multilateralism. She plans to issue a full report on her mission in September 2021, a statement on UN website read.

Image:AP