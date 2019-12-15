International Tea Day 2019: Here Are Some Facts About The Beverage

Today the world is celebrating International Tea Day. Waking up in the winter morning and sipping a cup of tea while the winter breeze soothes your soul is certainly what a tea lover wishes for. People have different preferences for tea and it still remains uncertain what a perfect cup of tea is. There are so many flavors and textures to the tea. Certainly, our breakfast is incomplete without tea which forms an integral part of our everyday life.

Tea facts

There certain facts about tea that one should be aware of, the ones that make it a unique and most wanted beverage. On the occasion of International Tea Day, here are some interesting facts about tea.

1#

Tea was initially used for medicinal purposes, it was used by people for the process of detoxification. People used to chew it rather than drinking it.

2#

There are different varieties of tea which include, green, black, oolong and white tea. They all belong to the same plant called Camellia sinensis. However, the process of harvesting makes all the difference.

3#

The black variety of tea which is harvested in Darjeeling, India, is considered the best variety of tea and Darjeeling is also known as the champagne of teas. The weather is the major factor that contributes to the flavor of the tea.

4#

Tea leaves can be used as natural mosquito repellants.

5#

The rarest variety of tea is Chinese Tieguanyin. It is named after the Buddhist Iron Goddess of Mercy. The tea is the most expensive in the world, it can cost up to $1,500. But the unique attribute of tea is that the tea leaves can be brewed up to seven times before the flavor is lost.

6#

Green tea is also known as ‘superfood’. It is the best tea with medicinal value. It is believed that green tea helps in curing sore throat, regulating blood pressure and the risk of heart diseases.

7#

Ahmed Mohamed Saleh Baeshen & Co., owner of Rabea Tea in Saudi Arabia set the record of the world’s largest tea bag, which weighed in at just over 551 pounds, and measured 9.8 feet wide by 13 feet high and can make over 100,000 cups of tea according to Guinness World Records.

8#

In ancient China, the tea leaves were pressed between the bricks to be used as a means of currency.

9#

The tea tasting is one of the highest paying jobs in the world.

10#

It is unusually true that tea tastes better when it slurped making while making the noise. As it is believed that the process aerates the tea and enhances its taste.

