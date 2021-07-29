International Tiger Day 2021: Know History, Significance And Theme

29th July is observed every year as the Global Tiger Day or International Tiger Day. Amid the declining numbers of tigers throughout the world, the day is commemorated to spread awareness regarding the extinction of tigers. Read on to know more about International Tiger Day 2021.

History of International Tiger day

International Tiger Day was observed for the first time in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. On this day, 13 tiger range countries signed an agreement for raising awareness regarding the decreasing numbers of tigers throughout the world. The agreement also highlights the need to preserve the natural habitat of tigers. During this while, the countries came together to pledge for doubling the number of wild tigers by the year 2022.

Theme of International Tiger Day 2021

International Tiger day 2021 will be based on the theme of "Their survival is in our hands." Similar to the previous year, the event will be observed online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Significance of International Tiger Day

Tigers are an integral part of our ecosystem. In fact, they are the largest species of the cat family and play a major role in maintaining the health and diversity of the planet. The tiger population helps in regulating the balance in the food chain. However, an increase in hunting and poaching activities has resulted in a decline in the tiger population. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), there are only 3,900 wild tigers on the planet.

"As top predators, wild tigers play an important role in maintaining the harmony of the planet's ecosystems. By preying on herbivores, tigers help to keep the balance between the prey animals and the forest vegetation which they feed upon", the WWF states.

According to a report issued by the Indian Government, India has already achieved the 2022 target of tiger population with 2967 tigers in the country. With these numbers, the highest number of tigers are recorded in Madhya Pradesh followed by Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

Today, the world celebrates Global Tiger Day on 29 July, Thursday. The day creates public awareness regarding the extinction of the tiger population and the need to conserve the cat species.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)