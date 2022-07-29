International Tiger Day 2022: Know History, Significance And Interesting Facts

Every year, International Tiger Day is observed on July 29 with the purpose to raise awareness about the need to protect and conserve tigers all over the globe. According to a statement issued by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), since the onset of the 20th century, there has been a more than 95% decrease in the number of wild tigers. Human activities, including illegal hunting, Illegal wildlife trade, habitat destruction, fragmentation, as well as climate change, to name a few, are the main causes of the population decline of the tigers.

There are only 3,900 tigers left in the world as of right now. However, for the first time in the history of conservation, their populations are now growing, WWF stated. The fall in tiger populations worldwide has been stopped in recent years thanks to conservation efforts and the dedication of several governments. It is to mention that tiger populations are stable or increasing in countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, Russia and China.

History of International Tiger Day

International Tiger Day was celebrated for the first time in the year 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. An agreement to raise awareness about the global tiger population decline was signed on this day by 13 nations that are home to tigers. The agreement emphasises the need of preserving tigers' natural habitat.

Significance of International Tiger Day

Tigers play a crucial role in global ecology. They are, in fact, the largest species of the cat family and are crucial to preserving the planet's diversity and health. This day raises awareness among the general public about the need to protect cats in general and the extinction of the tiger population.

Tigers can dwell in a broad range of natural settings, including harsh, icy woods in the Russian Far East, grasslands, mangrove swamps, and wooded areas. From the Terai Arc Landscape in the north to the Western Ghats in the south, India houses more wild tigers than any other nation. Although they are thought to be extinct in Cambodia, Lao PDR, and Vietnam, their numbers are declining in mainland southeast Asia.

Climate change is posing a growing threat to tiger survival. Extreme weather events like flooding and forest fires pose a higher risk to tigers and their habitat than previously thought. Warming temperatures also modify the distribution of tree species, which may have an influence on tiger food species.

Facts about Tiger

International Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29 because the International Tiger Summit took place in St. Petersburg, Russia on this day in 2010.

India has the largest tiger population in the world and it is the home to nearly 3000 tigers.

2022 is the Chinese year of the Tiger. It is to mention that several tigers are poached for use in Chinese traditional medicines.

Beijing hosts around 200 or more tiger breeding farms constructed for slaughtering them to extract their bones for use in Chinese traditional medicine.

Kazakhstan had lost its wild tigers about 70 years ago and the country is currently working to reintroduce tigers by 2025.

(Image: Shutterstock)