International Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle Celebrates With Unique Animated Video

On the special occasion of International Women's Day which is observed on March 8, the search giant Google has uncovered a unique animated slideshow to celebrate women all across the globe and their diverse roles in society. Today's Google Doodle provides a peek into the daily life of women in various cultures. Every graphic portrayed in today's Doodle is linked by the common factor of how women stand up for themselves, their families, as well as their communities.

When one will search on google, one would see the letter ‘O’ of “G O O G L E” depicting the world with a big yellow ‘play’ button, while illustrations of women from various regions, cultures, ages can also be seen around it. Upon clicking the yellow button, the doodle will take one to an animated slideshow. As the video begins, a woman who is supposedly a mother is seen to be working on a laptop while caring for her child.

Further, after clicking on the right arrow, a bunch of female doctors operating on a patient can be seen. As the video proceeds, women from different ethnicities, cultures, age groups are seen exhibiting their work efficiently be it fashion designing, farming, or photography. At the end of the animated video, women of different shapes, sizes, and colours are shown in one frame.

Furthermore, the Google doodle of International Women's Day is created by Art Director Thoka Maer. While expressing her thought on making this doodle, she said, “I really hope that women feel seen and valued for whatever they have been doing and are doing right now...I want all women to be able to truly choose the lives they want to live and receive all the respect they deserve.”

International Women's Day

International Women's Day is commemorated to honour the women's movement and quest for equality. It is regarded as one of the most important events of the year, with the goal of highlighting the accomplishments of women all around the world. It also addresses the subject of gender discrimination in the workplace. The theme for this year is ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.’ Further, many activities are planned throughout the world on this day, with United Nations and various other organisations getting together to celebrate women's achievements or fight for their equality.

