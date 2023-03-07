International Women's Day 2023: Greetings, Top Messages & Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

Every year, International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8. The day is intended to bring attention to the role of women in the building of society, their rights movement, gender equality issues, women's reproductive rights, women's achievements in various fields, and violence and abuse against women. Every year, this day is celebrated under a different theme, and this year's theme is 'Embrace Equity'. The theme focuses on bringing the world together by talking about "why equal opportunities aren't enough."

Across the world, this day is celebrated to honour the women in people's lives, be it their sisters, mother, wife, girlfriend, or any other person. On this day, people also send a curated list of best wishes, images, messages, quotes, and greetings to all women in their lives.

International Women’s Day 2023 quotes

"There is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind." - Virginia Woolf.

"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer." - Rihanna.

"If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?" - Malala Yousafzai.

"I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will." - Charlotte Brontë.

Women's Day 2023 wishes, messages and greetings