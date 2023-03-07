International Women's Day 2023: Greetings, Top Messages & Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

Every year, International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8. The day is intended to bring attention to the role of women in the building of society, their rights movement, gender equality issues, women's reproductive rights, women's achievements in various fields, and violence and abuse against women. Every year, this day is celebrated under a different theme, and this year's theme is 'Embrace Equity'. The theme focuses on bringing the world together by talking about "why equal opportunities aren't enough."
Across the world, this day is celebrated to honour the women in people's lives, be it their sisters, mother, wife, girlfriend, or any other person. On this day, people also send a curated list of best wishes, images, messages, quotes, and greetings to all women in their lives.
International Women’s Day 2023 quotes
"There is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind." - Virginia Woolf.
"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer." - Rihanna.
"If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?" - Malala Yousafzai.
"I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will." - Charlotte Brontë.
Women's Day 2023 wishes, messages and greetings
- Being a woman is a superpower, and I still don't know how you do it all with such grace. Happy Women's Day to all the superheroes in my life!
- Our world would mean nothing if there were no women in it. Their courage, tenderness, and ability to move through life while conquering challenges amazes us every day. Happy Women's Day to all.
- Had women not been there, life would have never been so beautiful and blessed... Wishing a very Happy Women’s Day to one such woman who makes life so wonderful for me!"
- Happy Women's Day to strong, intelligent, talented, and simply wonderful women! Don't ever forget that you are loved and appreciated.
- It's crazy that women still have to fight for their rights. We still live in a society where being a woman is dangerous. Let's remind ourselves to create a world deserving of the women around us. Happy Women's Day!
- Only a woman can almost die and give birth at the same time. Be proud to be a woman. Happy Women’s Day!
- You are fierce, bold and daring! Also, the best when it comes to caring. Happy Women’s Day!
- With the creation of the world, you were also added to increase its beauty. The world is mesmerised by the work you have done. Happy Women’s Day.
- “Women are never weak because God has made them strong in every sense. Warm wishes on Women’s Day to all the women.”
- You are the real architect of my life. I admire you for everything you do for our family. Happy Women's Day!
- I treasure you close to my heart. Here are my best wishes to you on International Women's Day 2022!