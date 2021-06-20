International Yoga Day Celebrated In Hungary; US To Mark Event With A Series Of Activities

The seventh International Yoga Day was celebrated with much gusto in the central European country of Hungary. As per the United Nation’s website, the theme for this year’s International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Well-Being' and how the practice of yoga can promote the holistic health of every individual. While taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy in Hungary said that the day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Athletic Centre in Budapest.

Large numbers of yoga practitioners joined the event held in Margaret Island. Teachers of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) led the event. Vice Mayor and Ambassador Kumar Tuhin also attended the yoga day celebrations and gave a message of “yoga for wellness”.

Enthusiastic #Yoga practitioners joined the 7 th #InternationalDayOfYoga in large numbers at Athletic Centre in #Budapest with classical yoga by teachers of @iccr_budapest followers by a mesmerizing Advance #YogaForAll with Livestreaming for #BeWithYogaBeAtHome pic.twitter.com/9ThnB7ZQxe — Indian Embassy in Hungary (@IndiaInHungary) June 20, 2021

'Series of activities' planned in US

International Yoga Day is annually celebrated on June 21. In the United States, Ambassador of India, Tanajit Singh Sandhu, informed that a series of activities have been planned by the Embassy of India to mark the occasion. He said that over the years the enthusiasm for yoga in the US has increased “many-folds”.

Sandhu informed that the activities have been planned by the Indian embassy along with five consulates - New York, Chicago, San Fransico, Houston and Atlanta. He said that on International Yoga Day, sessions will be held at “iconic locations” across the US, including Time Square in NY and Liberty Park in New Jersey. Further, the Indian ambassador to the US said that in Tennessee yoga day will be celebrated for 23 days and the total participation of more than 350,000 yoga enthusiast is expected.

In the US, the enthusiasm for #yoga has increased over the years. A series of activities have been planned by the Embassy of India, Washington DC & the five consulates to mark the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay2021, says Indian Ambassador to the United States @SandhuTaranjitS pic.twitter.com/rn5WEJilqy — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 20, 2021

Yoga Day expected to be observed in 190 countries

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday took to his official Twitter handle and said that he will be addressing the 7th annual International Yoga Day Program at around 6:30 am on Monday. The event will also include an address by the Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and a live Yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. The Missions of India abroad are coordinating various activities in the run-up to June 21 in their respective countries. As per the reports, Yoga Day will be observed in about 190 countries globally.

The Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), a specified sequence of Yoga drills of about 45 minutes duration, will be the vehicle that facilitates such harmony. Lakhs of Yoga lovers have already committed themselves to be a part of this activity, doing Yoga from the safety of their own homes. Those who require guidance for performing CYP are invited to follow the live demonstration from the lead event (televised) on any of the Doordarshan channels. The Yoga demonstration will follow the Prime Minister's address and will be from 7:00 am to 7:45 am.

(Image: Twitter)

