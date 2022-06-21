International Yoga Day: Indian Embassies Across The Globe Celebrate 'Yoga For Humanity'

Quick links:
The Indian Embassy in Washington DC celebrated the 8th International Yoga Day in front of the iconic Washington Monument.
The Indian Embassy in Berne, Switzerland organised the curtain-raiser yoga session to launch the 8th International Yoga Day as an approach towards holistic health.
International Yoga Day celebrations in Ethiopia culminated with a grand yoga session at the premises of the Indian Embassy. Events were held at 210 venues across the country.
The Indian Embassy in Brazil celebrated the iconic 8th International Yoga Day in Brasilia. The participants grooved to Indian classical music, and recited bhajans and Gayatri Mantra.
The Indian Embassy in Senegal marked the 8th International Yoga Day in Bissau, Dakar. Participants received useful insights into women's health and well-being through Yoga.
Indian Embassy in Hungary organised the curtain-raiser for the event in Budapest. The day was marked by cultural programs and auspices of 'Yoga for Humanity.'
The Indian Embassy in US also honoured India's rich cultural heritage. The Indian diaspora in Washington showcased Indian millets, Ayurveda, wellness, and organic products during celebrations.
As part of International Yoga Day celebrations in Azerbaijan, the Indian Embassy in Baku in association with Yoga Shahi Studio, led by Sabina Shahi, organized a YOGA session at Icherisheher, Baku
The Indian Embassy in Lebanon highlighted the benefits of yoga in a roundtable discussion with eminent doctors and experts.
Embassy of India in Minsk celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga on 20th June 2022 at the iconic National Library of Belarus. Yoga lovers from India and Belarus joined the celebrations.