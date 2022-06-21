Last Updated:

International Yoga Day: Indian Embassies Across The Globe Celebrate 'Yoga For Humanity'

Indian embassies across the world celebrated 8th International Yoga Day to promote a healthy lifestyle, people-to-people ties & uphold Indian cultural heritage.

@IndiainUSA/Twitter

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC celebrated the 8th International Yoga Day in front of the iconic Washington Monument.

@IndiainSwitzerland/Twitter

The Indian Embassy in Berne, Switzerland organised the curtain-raiser yoga session to launch the 8th International Yoga Day as an approach towards holistic health. 

@IndiainEthiopia/Twitter

International Yoga Day celebrations in Ethiopia culminated with a grand yoga session at the premises of the Indian Embassy. Events were held at  210 venues across the country.  

@IndiainBrazil/Twitter

The Indian Embassy in Brazil celebrated the iconic 8th International Yoga Day in Brasilia. The participants grooved to Indian classical music, and recited bhajans and Gayatri Mantra.

@IndiainSenegal/Twitter

The Indian Embassy in Senegal marked the 8th International Yoga Day in Bissau, Dakar. Participants received useful insights into women's health and well-being through Yoga. 

@IndiainHungary/Twitter

Indian Embassy in Hungary organised the curtain-raiser for the event in Budapest. The day was marked by cultural programs and auspices of 'Yoga for Humanity.'

@IndiainUSA/Twitter

The Indian Embassy in US also honoured India's rich cultural heritage. The Indian diaspora in Washington showcased Indian millets, Ayurveda, wellness, and organic products during celebrations.

@IndiainAzerbaijan/Twitter

As part of International Yoga Day celebrations in Azerbaijan, the Indian Embassy in Baku in association with Yoga Shahi Studio, led by Sabina Shahi, organized a YOGA session at  Icherisheher, Baku

@IndiainLebanon/Twitter

The Indian Embassy in Lebanon highlighted the benefits of yoga in a roundtable discussion with eminent doctors and experts.

@IndiainBelarus/Twitter

Embassy of India in Minsk celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga on 20th June 2022 at the iconic National Library of Belarus. Yoga lovers from India and Belarus joined the celebrations.

@IndiainThailand/Twitter

The International Yoga Day celebrations took place in Chisa Yoga Centre in Hatyai, Thailand. It was held in association with the Indian Embassy in Bangkok to mark  significance of 'Yoga for Humanity'.

