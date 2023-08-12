International Youth Day 2023: Wishes, Significance, Quotes, Theme And Messages To Share

The celebration of International Youth Day in 2023 is a significant occasion as it acknowledges the essential function that young people play as the foundation of our country. Their strength, resiliency, and determination have the power to improve the world.

This year the International Youth Day theme pivots around climate change, "Green Skills For Youth: Towards A Sustainable World", according to the United Nations. While addressing International Youth Day, the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres said, "Climate change is the fight of our lives - and young people have been on the frontlines leading the charge for climate justice. The unrelenting conviction of young people is central to keeping climate goals within reach, kicking the world's addiction to fossil fuels, and delivering climate justice."

International Youth Day 2023: History and significance

History

The United Nations declared August 12 to be International Youth Day in 1999. This important celebration was established to recognise and celebrate the enormous potential and substantial contributions of young people in a variety of spheres of society.

Significance

This day has highlighted the importance of addressing the challenges faced by young individuals while fostering an environment that supports their growth and success. International Youth Day, which is devoted to bringing attention to issues affecting young people, serves as a reminder of the power and responsibility that young people have. The day also holds importance to raise awareness of the numerous difficulties that young people have gone through worldwide, including those related to work, mental health, poverty, and social inclusion.

International Youth Day 2023 has been acknowledged for the youth's potential and contributions. To commemorate this day, here are heartfelt wishes, messages, and images to share with the young members of your families:

International Youth Day wishes

"On this special day, let's pledge to work together in making the world a better place for everyone to live and thrive."

"There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love."

"Young people are not only the future, they are the now. And they are knocking on the door with ideas that demand respect and attention." - Tawakkol Karman

"Good habits formed in youth make all the difference." - Aristotle

"The youth are the backbone of the world, and may we live up to the name. Happy International Youth Day."

"The youth are the backbone of the country."

"Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person." - Mother Teresa

"Happy International Youth Day. This day is dedicated to you, to me, and to all the young people of the world."

"We have a powerful potential in our youth, and we must have the courage to change old ideas and practices so that we may direct their power toward good ends." - Mary McLeod Bethune

"The energy, the faith, the devotion which we bring to this endeavour will light our country and all who serve it." - John F. Kennedy

"May we never forget the responsibilities that have been bestowed on us and fulfill them to perfection. Happy International Youth Day."

"Youth is the joy, the little bird that has broken out of the eggs and is eagerly waiting to spread out its wings in the open sky of freedom and hope." - Kofi Annan