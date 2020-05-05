A Massive Flock Of Sheep 'invading' Turkey's Empty Streets Is Befuddling The Internet

A video has gone viral on the Internet which shows a flock of sheep on the streets of the city of Samsun, northern Turkey. The streets have been empty since people have been staying indoors to break the contact chain and stop the spread of coronavirus.

READ: Lebanon Restaurants Partially Reopen, Face Faltering Economy

Sheep take over the streets

Flock of sheep invading Turkey during the lockdown pic.twitter.com/tZctLu4uHD — The World Of Funny (@TheWorldOfFunny) May 3, 2020

The sheep were being led by a shepherd and many on the internet joked that the flock of sheep had invaded the country. The video garnered over 4 million views and the internet was abuzz with comments on the sheep. The Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in various parts has led to numerous such sights, with animals being seen where normally they wouldn't.

READ: EU Hosts Coronavirus Telethon, Raises $8.1 Billion To Finance Vaccine Without US

Turkey has reported more than 1,27,600 cases of coronavirus with 3,461 deaths due to the virus.

About to be record sales of gyros in carry out stands tomorrow — Daniel (@droachnola) May 3, 2020

So the virus was a plan by sheep to allow for a global animal takeover, or do animals already run the globe. — Nick Hussain * (@NickHussainLFC) May 4, 2020

Is there a nearby Trump rally? — Lee A. Richardson (@LARichardson2) May 3, 2020

81 million sheepherders in Turkey and not a single one doing his job. — Herr Söderström (@sssgsr) May 4, 2020

Birds in my kitchen, deer at the beach, monkeys on motorbikes stealing Toddlers, now sheep taking over Turkey... Change is coming. https://t.co/dnrDHn3AVG — Sarah (@Sarafino1) May 4, 2020

If we were making futuristic movie, the producers would say: sheep in Turkey? Goats in Wales? Elephants in India? No one will believe that https://t.co/QjRUASqQUG — Daya Mudra (@sfdaya) May 4, 2020

Sheep have returned to the streets of Turkey. Nature is healing, we are the virus. https://t.co/vuQLsmPr8o — Anthony Thomas (@InsaneKaine) May 4, 2020

READ: US Senate Reopens In Capitol Largely Shut By Virus

READ: Cuba Calls Gun Assault On Its Embassy In Washington A 'terrorist Attack', Demands Action