A Massive Flock Of Sheep 'invading' Turkey's Empty Streets Is Befuddling The Internet

The flock of sheep were being led by a shepherd and the video has garnered over 4 million views on the Internet, which was abuzz with comments on the sheep

A video has gone viral on the Internet which shows a flock of sheep on the streets of the city of Samsun, northern Turkey. The streets have been empty since people have been staying indoors to break the contact chain and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Sheep take over the streets

The sheep were being led by a shepherd and many on the internet joked that the flock of sheep had invaded the country. The video garnered over 4 million views and the internet was abuzz with comments on the sheep. The Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in various parts has led to numerous such sights, with animals being seen where normally they wouldn't.

Turkey has reported more than 1,27,600 cases of coronavirus with 3,461 deaths due to the virus. 

