Int'l Brands Including Zara, H&M Urged To Make ‘responsible Exit’ From Myanmar

International Fashion Brands from Zara to H&M are failing to protect garment workers in Myanmar, a new report has stated adding that labour and human rights violations were surging across the Southeast Asian country since a military coup in February last year. The report was presented by an international NGO named Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, which urged multinational brands to 'make responsible exits' from the country. On Tuesday, the NGO said that there was “widespread and systemic abuse in international brands’ supply chains”.

As per the report, there were over 104 cases of labour rights violations faced by almost 60,800 workers in Myanmar’s garment sector. The time period for the data stretched from February 1 2021- when the military took an over-till date. According to the report, the workers involved were employed at 70 factories that supply, or have recently supplied, to at least 32 global fashion brands and retailers, including Adidas, Inditex (Zara and Bershka), Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), multinational fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), and Primark.

Gender-based violence

The crimes ranged from wage theft, abusive work rates, mandatory unpaid overtime. The crimes also extended to gender-based violence and sexual harassment. The NGO highlighted that several factories were deliberately inviting the military junta to silence their workers. "Brands must wake up to the harsh reality that decent working conditions no longer exist in Myanmar and continuing business as usual is no longer helping to ‘protect jobs and workers’, as has been repeatedly claimed,” South China Morning Post cited Alysha Khambay, head of labour rights at the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre as saying.

This comes a few days after the military junta executed four democratic workers. According to media reports, those executed include a former National League for Democracy lawmaker, a democracy activist and two men accused of targeted killing after the country’s takeover by the military in 2021. Myanmar's military regime went ahead with executions despite international appeals for clemency for the four political prisoners, including from experts at the United Nations.

(Image: Unsplash)