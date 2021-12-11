Int'l Mountain Day: Magnificent Sites Across World Must Be Respected, Says Veteran Climber

On the occasion of International Mountain Day, veteran climber and UN Geneva worker Michel Baronian stated that magnificent and wonderful sites across the world must be respected. He stated that the mountain is similar to the ocean, a place of freedom where one can go anywhere they choose to, UN News reported on Saturday. According to Baronian, he has scaled Mont Blanc, Western Europe's highest mountain (4,807 m), more than 100 times. Baronian, a long-time mountaineer, also has the distinction of climbing peaks higher than 8,000 metres without requiring supplementary oxygen, including Nepal's Annapurna.

"I find a lot of peace and happiness when I am up there. The mountain is my Church. I go there to rediscover myself", he was quoted by the UN News as saying. He further went on to say that he dreams to scale Mount Everest one day. According to the UN report, mountain tourism accounts for 15 to 20% of world tourism. Switzerland has over 200 ski regions and is home to the Monte Rosa, Dom, and Matterhorn, which dominate the terrain above 4,000 metres.

As Switzerland and other mountain countries commemorate International Mountain Day on December 11 under the theme of sustainable mountain tourism, environmentalists and tourism boards are increasingly concerned about keeping the world's mountains clean. On his high-altitude excursions, Baronian has seen his fair share of garbage. He stated that because helicopters are unable to land above 6,000 metres, many high-altitude sites are difficult to reach for cleaning. He also proposed that climbers must be mandated to take a picture of their camps both before and after use, to substantiate that they cleaned up the region themselves. "Although this may seem idealistic, the matter must be highlighted and considered by the entire climbing community," he added.

About International Mountain Day

It is significant to mention here that every year on December 11, the world commemorates International Mountain Day. This day has been set aside to appreciate the magnificent beauty of the world's finest landscapes. Any mountain, from the snow-capped Himalayas to the lush green highlands, is distinct in its own way and home to a diverse range of animals and plants. As per the UN report, nearly 50% of the world's biodiversity hotspots are found in mountains, which are home to almost 15% of the world's population. They supply freshwater to 50% of the worldwide people on a daily basis.

Image: Twitter/@ingravidosRadio