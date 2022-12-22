Last Updated:

Inventor Of 'chicken Tikka Masala', Ali Ahmed Aslam, Dies At 77; Tributes Pour In

A chef & an inventor of chicken tikka masala, Ali Ahmed Aslam has died at the age of 77. His chicken tikka masala has been regarded as Britain’s favorite curry.

Ali Ahmed Aslam

A chef and an inventor of chicken tikka masala, Ali Ahmed Aslam has died at the age of 77. His chicken tikka masala has been regarded as Britain’s favourite curry. According to Aslam, the recipe for ‘Britain’s favourite curry’ was found after a customer complained that his meal was too dry, reported BBC. The news of his demise was announced by his Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow. Taking it to Twitter the restaurant wrote, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Verily we belong to Allah, and truly to Him shall we return) Rest In Peace Mr Ali #shishmahal #ripmrali #mrali" 

As a mark of respect for the inventor of chicken tikka masala, the restaurant was closed for 48 hours and the eatery also shared the details of the funeral which was scheduled for Tuesday. 

Chicken tikka inventor dies

The Glaswegian, Ali Ahmed Aslam was born in Pakistan and moved to Glasgow as a young boy with his family. Later, he opened his  Shish Mahal in Glasgow’s west end in 1964 and was married and has 5 children, as per social media posts, reported The Guardian. In 2009, the then  Labour MP for Glasgow Central, Mohammad Sarwar announced that the city would be officially recognised as the home of the chicken tikka masala. The former MP Sarwar had campaigned for Glasgow to be given EU Protected Designation of Origin status for the curry but was unsuccessful as many other eateries in the UK claimed to invent the popular dish.

