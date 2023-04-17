Investigation Reveals Possible Use Of Homemade Pipe Bomb In Attack On Japan PM Kishida

Investigators on Sunday stated that they are investigating whether the items utilised in the attack on Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday could have been improvised pipe bombs, reported Japan Times. Concurrently, the police conducted a raid at the residence of the accused, Ryuji Kimura, who is 24 years old, in Kawanishi, Hyogo Prefecture, in the early hours of Sunday.

NHK reported that the presence of conducting wires found on both ends of a cylinder resembling a steel pipe led investigators to suspect that the objects might be pipe bombs. Pipe bombs usually contain gunpowder that is sealed inside a cylinder and detonated by lighting a fuse.

According to sources close to the investigation, the police are still trying to determine if the devices were intended to cause harm or be lethal. Additionally, it has been revealed that Kimura was in possession of a knife in his backpack when he was apprehended at the scene.

On Saturday evening, authorities reportedly advised residents living near Kimura's residence to evacuate to a nearby community center out of concern that explosives might be present. Residents were permitted to return home early on Sunday morning after authorities verified that it was safe to do so.

Starting at 1 am on Sunday (local time), the search operation persisted for eight hours. Over the course of the operation, the police confiscated over a dozen cardboard boxes that were suspected to contain items related to the incident, including what seemed to be gunpowder and a computer, among other things.

'Unforgivable': Kishida as Japan preps for G7 summit

On Sunday, Kishida addressed the incident during a media briefing and referred to violent attacks taking place during elections as "unforgivable".

Kishida also stated that as the investigation progresses, the security details will be thoroughly reviewed, and the nation must ensure safety during upcoming events such as the Group of Seven (G7) summit, which will host dignitaries from around the world. “Together with the people of Japan, we will do our utmost to ensure safety during the diplomatic schedule,” Kishida said.

In addition, Kishida informed the press that he had expressed his gratitude to the local fishermen's association in Wakayama, as well as those who aided in detaining the suspect. Kishida was unharmed in the attack, as his security team evacuated him to safety just before an explosion occurred, and Kimura was apprehended. A police officer sustained minor injuries on his left arm during the incident.

Reports indicate that during the attack, Kimura had two cylindrical objects that were around 20 to 30 centimeters in length and believed to be pipe bombs. One of these objects was hurled by Kimura and landed about a meter away from the prime minister as he was preparing to begin a campaign speech for a candidate in a Lower House by-election at the Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama City. The cylinder exploded a few seconds later, shattering the device. The other cylinder was taken into police custody when Kimura was subdued.

According to a 54-year-old fisherman from Wakayama City, who was one of the individuals that helped restrain Kimura, he saw the suspect "still doing something with his hands" after he threw the first cylinder, and immediately jumped on him.

Kimura has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing business, but has not yet responded to police questioning. However, investigative sources claim that he has expressed a willingness to speak once his lawyer arrives.