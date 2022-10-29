IOM Reveals 96,000 Haitians Flee Homes In Port-au-Prince Due To Gang-related Violence

As many as 96,000 people have fled their homes in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince due to gang-related violence and social unrest, the United Nations International Organization for Migration said. According to International Organization for Migration (IOM), the number of people displaced by gang-related violence in Port-au-Prince has tripled in the past months.

According to the assessment conducted between June and August 2022, more than 113,000 people were identified as internally displaced in Haiti. Of these, 96,000 people fled insecurity in Port-au-Prince as a result of inter-gang violence and social unrest. Furthermore, 17,000 people remain displaced due to the earthquake that happened in Haiti's southern regions in August 2021. The IOM said that gang-related violence in the Port-au-Prince Metropolitan region has led to "racketeering, kidnappings, and wider criminal acts in a context characterized by deep inequalities, high levels of deprivation of basic human needs, and a fragmented security environment." Ulrika Richardson, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Haiti, stated that thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes and seek shelter to escape violence and destruction.

"Thousands of women, children, and men have been forced to leave their homes seeking shelter away from violence and destruction," Ulrika Richardson said. "The United Nations is working hard hand-in-hand with humanitarian, government, and local partners to help alleviate the hardships many of the most vulnerable families are facing," Richardson added.

❗96,000 people have been displaced by gang-related violence in Haiti’s capital as of September 2022.



The number of persons displaced by gang violence has tripled in the past five months, according to IOM’s latest report.https://t.co/gMWf0Dj5mI — IOM - UN Migration 🇺🇳 (@UNmigration) October 28, 2022

Gangs use sexual violence to instil fear: UN report

On October 14, a UN human rights report said that kids as young as 10 years old and elderly women have been subjected to sexual violence. The report, titled “Sexual violence in Port-au-Prince: a weapon used by gangs to instil fear” was released by the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). According to the report, armed gangs use rape and collective rapes to inflict fear among people and punish, subjugate and cause pain to residents. It further said, "sexual violence occurs in the context of kidnappings, when some women and girls are repeatedly subjected to rape, by one or multiple armed captors, at times over the course of several days or weeks."

“Gangs use sexual violence to instill fear, and alarmingly the number of cases increases by the day as the humanitarian and human rights crisis in Haiti deepens,” Nada Al-Nashif, the Acting Human Rights Chief said in the release.

