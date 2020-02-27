iPhone maker Foxconn makes masks for employees amid coronavirus dread

Electronics manufacturer Foxconn has switched a part of its production to making surgical face masks for all its employees, international media reported. The Taiwanese tech giant which is the maker and supplier of the majority of Apple products also manufactures many other electronic products including Amazon’s Kindle.

On February 27, the company said that it had ramped up the production of masks significantly in order to meet its internal requirements, international media reported. The company is currently manufacturing approximately one million maks for its workers every day and aims to double the production by the end of the month.

A company spokesman while talking to international media said that with the previous experience of dealing with SARS, Foxconn has a good understanding of how to care for employees’ health. Earlier this week, the company publically announced that it had appointed Zhong Nanshan, a renowned respiratory scientist as a chief consultant as it continues to operate its facilities across China. According to media reports, the Taiwanese firm also aims to reopen its production lines making electronics which were earlier shut down amid coronavirus dread.

32 cases in Taiwan

According to international media reports, the deadly virus infected over 82,000 and has killed at least 2,800 people globally with a vast majority in mainland China. Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on February 26, the 32nd confirmed case of Coronavirus on the island. According to reports, the confirmed patient is a woman who was acting as the caregiver for another infected individual in the hospital between February 11 to February 16.

The latest positive case was admitted to the hospital on February 24 with mild throat discomfort. She tested positive for Coronavirus on February 26. According to Taiwan Centers for Disease control's website, health agencies are attempting to track down the people the infected patients may have come in contact with.

