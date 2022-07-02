Iran: 3 Killed, 19 Injured As 6.1 Magnitude Massive Earthquake Jolts Bandar Khamir

As many as 3 people were reportedly killed and nearly 19 others suffered injuries after a massive 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Iran's southern port city on Saturday. The epicenter was pinpointed to be at 10 kilometers depth near the Bandar Lengeh region near Hormozgan Province, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The casualties were reported from the Bandar Khamir region in the southern port city, local media Fars News Agency said, citing Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of emergency management in Hormozgan.

"Unfortunately up to now we have had three deaths," the emergency department stressed.

6.1 magnitude earthquake followed by at least 7 more minor quakes

The massive earthquake at 6.1 Richter scale struck the southern part of Iran at about 2:30 am local time, TRT World reported. It was followed by at least 7 more minor quakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.3 to 6, USGS said.

This comes after the West Asian country suffered a devastating earthquake in November 2017. The tremor of 7.3 magnitudes near the Iran-Iraq border ripped through the country killing somewhere between 530 to 580 people. At least 7,460 were severely wounded in what was described as the "most deadly" quake in a decade. The seismic shocks triggered mudslides and shaking that damaged hospitals and homes leaving over 70,000 from the foot of Kurdish mountains in shelters.

According to the USGS, major geological fault lines cross the Iran-Iraq border resulting in severe damaging quakes in the countries in recent years.

(Image: AP (representative)