Iran Accuses 2 Female Journalists Of Being 'CIA Agents' Over Coverage On Amini’s Death

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Iran over the tragic demise of Mahsa Amini in the morality police’s custody, the Iranian government has recently accused two female journalists of being CIA foreign agents for their role in covering the killing of the 22-year-old woman. In a joint statement issued by Iran's intelligence ministry and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards' intelligence agency, Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, who were detained shortly after the news of Amini's death, were charged with being foreign agents, The Guardian reported. Notably, the two journalists are reportedly being kept in Iran's notorious Evin prison.

The statement, which refers to the two female journalists as NH and EM, claimed that the CIA, Mossad, and other western intelligence services had arranged pre-planned demonstrations.

Iran accuses two Iran journalists of being CIA agents

According to the aforementioned report, Niloofar Hamedi was the first journalist to cover the incident from the hospital where Amini was taken for treatment after she collapsed while in the custody of Iranian authorities following her detention for wrongly wearing her headscarf. It is pertinent to mention that the initial demonstrations were sparked by Hamedi’s images of Amini in a coma in a hospital bed and of her family comforting one another in a hospital hallway. These images later circulated across the nation.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the intelligence ministry have accused Mohammadi of undergoing training as a foreign agent overseas since she covered Amini's burial in her hometown of Saqqez.

Furthermore, in the statement, Hamedi was charged with impersonating a journalist and pressuring the family of Mahsa Amini to disclose information regarding their daughter's death. The statement also charged both women with serving as "primary sources of news for foreign media."

Other Iranian journalists have responded to the statement, which was forwarded to Iranian news outlets on Friday evening, with shock and terror. In Iran, espionage for foreign governments is punishable by death.

Meanwhile, since the demonstrations started to spread throughout the nation's streets, over 40 journalists have been arrested. According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) in Iran, since protests started more than six weeks ago, security forces have killed more than 220 individuals.

In addition to this, the Iranian government stepped up its crackdown on journalists and activists. As per media reports, Reza, a journalist, was allegedly attacked by riot police during Iran's initial countrywide rallies, and his press card was seized. After posting a comment regarding the protests on social media, he was subsequently suspended.

It is important to note that the countrywide demonstrations were spurred after Mahsa Amini passed away on September 16. Iran has seen internet disruptions, restrictions on what Iranians may search for online, and interference with social media activity since the start of the demonstrations.

(Image: AP)